Michelle Obama Reportedly Swears By These Cooling Collagen Eye Masks — Only $12 for Cyber Monday!

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Being the First Lady , even a former one, is no laughing matter. You’re constantly under public scrutiny and watchful eyes, but that doesn’t affect former First Lady Michelle Obama. From powerful speeches to fabulous appearances, you’ll never see Michelle look anything other than a goddess. But looking like a goddess isn’t easy, and you need the right tools. In Michelle’s case, she relies on an affordable eye mask.

Per Refinery29 , facialist Jennifer Brodeur spilled all the details with her client Michelle’s skincare. But the thing we’re really keen on knowing more about is what Michelle uses for her under eyes. Brodeur reportedly uses a certain collagen gel eye mask for all of her clients, including Michelle. And this best-kept secret is none other than the Ice Water EYES by ToGoSpa.

The Ice Water EYES by ToGoSpa is one of Amazon and celebrity facialists’ best-kept secrets for eye treatments. The fast-acting mask only needs 20 minutes to show an overall improvement, per the brand.

Not only are these eye pads great for before a big event, but they’re ideal for dealing with headaches, allergies, or battling fatigue. Along with being packed with collagen, these gel masks are made with hyaluronic acid, proteins, vitamin C, and vitamin E, to name a few. And don’t worry, they’re all-natural, made with no parabens or harmful ingredients.

This Amazon find has three packs in one buy, so you’ll be good for a bit of time!

The Brockster
12-27

It's amazing how much hatred publications showed Melania while fawning over Michelle. Both were first ladies and were positive role models for young women everywhere.

