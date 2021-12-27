2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Garner

A 2-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a car Christmas night in Garner.

Officers on the scene said the child was hit in front of his family's home on Woodland Road around 10 p.m.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and Garner police said everyone has been cooperative in the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Garner Police Department later said the boy is in critical condition and was taken to UNC Hospital.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time, but it is too early to determine whether they are warranted.