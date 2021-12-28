Waterstones Boxing Day sale 2021: The best books to buy from non-fiction to cookery

While it felt like Christmas Day was over in a flash, the fun hasn’t finished just yet because the Boxing Day sales are finally upon us, bringing with them thousands of deals on everything from laptops to iPhones , ghd hair tools and much more.

If you’re the kind of person that never feels alone in the company of a good book, you’ll be pleased to learn that, aside from tech and fashion , there plenty of savings to be had on some of the bestselling titles of the year.

If you’re planning to enter 2022 with a reading list packed full of tomes you just can’t put down, high street stalwart Waterstones has got you covered with its impressive winter sale.

From cookbooks and memoirs to non-fiction and poetry , the retailer is offering up to 75 per cent off some of the greatest titles we’ve come across. So, whatever you’re in the mood for, we’re confident that you’ll find your next favourite book. Read on for our pick of the best bargains to shop now.

‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love’ cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi, Noor Murad and Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, published by Ebury Press: Was £25, now £21.99, Waterstones.com

Looking to improve your kitchen skills in the new year? Then snap up this top-rated book, which focuses on cooking flavoursome dishes with minimum stress and fuss. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for foodies , our tester said: “This book is ideal for any keen cook that also likes the option of substituting a thing or two, and gives you the skills to learn how to use all the odd bits and bobs left in your cupboards and fridge.”

‘A Promised Land’ by Barack Obama, published by Viking: Was £35, now £17.50, Waterstones.com

In March, we wrote a guide to what the IndyBest team enjoyed reading in lockdown and our senior production journalist picked this. They said that “nothing has soothed me more than A Promised Land. Not only is it ridiculously easy to munch up due to the former president’s almost superhuman clarity, but it also has the ultimate comforting quality: there are no surprises.”

‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ by Sathnam Sanghera, published by Penguin: Was £9.99, now £8.49, Waterstones.com

This one was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best non-fiction titles of 2021 , where our tester highlighted it as their top history book, giving it a solid rating of 10/10. “Categorising Sanghera’s book simply as history feels like a massive undersell,” our reviewer said. “It’s also memoir, journalism, commentary on how we live now by examining how we lived then, and a book that achieves the crucial distinction of being important without being inaccessible. One could only wish that more people read this utterly engaging book.”

‘Bewilderment’ by Richard Powers, published by Cornerstone: Was £18.99, now £9.49, Waterstones.com

If you’re a fan of fiction, consider this page turner from Richard Powers, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2021 . The novel follows a widowed astrobiologist, Theo Byrne, and his nine-year-old son, Robin, who has a lesser-known health condition. Set in the near future amid Earth’s slow deterioration, it tells the story of what we must do when faced with the need to keep those we love safe.

