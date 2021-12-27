ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina Alert Issued For Saturn Vue Reportedly Involved In Englewood Hit & Run

By Danielle Chavira
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vh7go_0dWEKWau00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a 2009 gray or silver Saturn Vue on Christmas night. They believe the vehicle hit a pedestrian and drove away.

Authorities say the vehicle was last seen at around 8:45 p.m. near the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Englewood. The pedestrian was seriously hurt.

Englewood police say officers found the victim lying on the roadway. They say the victim was crossing the street when they were hit, but did not offer more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2acY_0dWEKWau00

(credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Police believe the vehicle has front-end damage and has a Colorado license plat of BGFB57. CBI says a Black woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years was driving.

If you see the vehicle or know more about the crash you’re asked to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

Further details about the crash or the victim were not released.

