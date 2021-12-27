Miami-Dade Giving Out At-Home COVID Rapid Test Kits At Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing.

“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement last week.

The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday.

On Monday, hundreds flocked to 27 public libraries where the kits were being handed out.

“There were a hundred cars lined up. They opened early, around 8:15, they did us a favor,” said James Smith who waited in line at North Dade regional library in Miami Gardens.

The line was equally as long at the Westchester library where people waited for hours to get their kits.

“Just to get the kits to have at home. We’ve been traveling and are planning to travel so we wanted to have them at home,” said Claudia Cordo.

The sites where the kits are being handed out are:

Allapattah Branch

1799 NW 35 Street

1799 NW 35 Street Arcola Lakes Branch

8240 NW 7 Avenue

8240 NW 7 Avenue California Club Branch

700 Ives Dairy Road

700 Ives Dairy Road Coconut Grove Branch

2875 McFarlane Road

2875 McFarlane Road Concord Branch

3882 SW 112 Avenue

3882 SW 112 Avenue Coral Reef Branch

9211 SW 152 Street

9211 SW 152 Street Country Walk Branch

15433 SW 137 Avenue

15433 SW 137 Avenue Edison Center Branch

531 NW 62 Street

531 NW 62 Street Fairlawn Branch

6376 SW 8 Street

6376 SW 8 Street Golden Glades Branch

100 NE 166 Street

100 NE 166 Street Hialeah Gardens Branch

13451 NW 107 Avenue

13451 NW 107 Avenue Hispanic Branch Library

1398 SW 1 Street

1398 SW 1 Street International Mall Branch

10315 NW 12 Street

Doral

10315 NW 12 Street Doral Kendale Lakes Branch

15205 SW 88 Street

15205 SW 88 Street Main Library

101 West Flagler Street

101 West Flagler Street Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

227 22nd Street Miami Lakes Branch

6699 Windmill Gate Road

6699 Windmill Gate Road Naranja Branch

14850 SW 280 Street

14850 SW 280 Street North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

2455 NW 183 Street North Shore Branch

7501 Collins Avenue

7501 Collins Avenue Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

2930 Aventura Boulevard Palm Springs North Branch

17601 NW 78 Avenue

17601 NW 78 Avenue South Dade Regional

10750 SW 211 Street

10750 SW 211 Street South Miami Branch

6000 Sunset Drive

6000 Sunset Drive Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

9445 Coral Way West Flagler Branch

5050 West Flagler Street

5050 West Flagler Street West Kendall Regional Library

10201 Hammocks Boulevard

There is a limit of up to three tests per household while supplies last.

Facial coverings are required at county facilities. Instructions on how to do the test will be provided at each location.

For those wanting to go to a test site, there will be changes for the upcoming holiday weekend.

On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, the open sites are: Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, Miami Dade College North Campus, and PortMiami.

In Broward, all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here .

The surge in demand for testing comes as the omicron variant spreads throughout the state. The latest COVID surge is also being felt on the high seas as cruise ships return to PortMiami and Port Everglades.

Carnival Cruise Line said a small number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom tested positive. The ship departed Miami on December 18. After delays during the stop in Curacao on December 21, the scheduled stops on December 22 in Bonaire and Dec. 23 in Aruba were canceled.

“We were delayed in Curaçao with no explanation. They just kept saying it was logistics and operations. And then the next day we arrived in Bonaire, and again, no explanation, just that we were waiting to get off the ship, and then we didn’t find out till later on, that they weren’t allowing us off. So we had to leave Bonaire immediately. Then they announced later on that day that Aruba was canceling on us as well,” said Suzanne Sneddon who was on the ship.

Carnival Freedom returned to Miami on Sunday, December 26.

There were also outbreaks reported on Royal Caribbean ‘s Odyssey of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas this month.