Irwindale, CA

‘It Is The Most Wonderful Time Of Year’: Volunteers Hard At Work Preparing Rose Parade Floats

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Volunteers of the Rose Parade were hard at work the day after Christmas preparing parade floats in Irwindale.

“It is the most wonderful time of year. There are lots of wonderful times of year, but this is one of the most wonderful times of year where the decorators come and just bring these magnificent floats to life,” said Stephen Pollack of Fiesta Parade floats.

In Irwindale, volunteers were working on the Donate Life float.

“We’re on time but there are only five days,” Pollack said. “There is a lot of work to do but we’ve got it handled.”

“Some floats come with last year’s design pre-prepared,” said Pollack, explaining that timeframes have had to be adjusted due to shipping delays. “We’re celebrating delivery of flowers, delivery of plywood on time, there’s lots to celebrate.”

“There really is nothing like it. Seeing 700,000 on the parade route and seeing those beautiful floats come around the corner on Colorado Boulevard, it is just majestic,” he added.

news9.com

Preparations For January 1 Rose Parade Are Underway

The Rose Parade returns after its cancellation earlier this year. Volunteers have less than a week to finish preparing floats for the upcoming parade. It is set to feature dozens of colorful floats, with some using specific themes and messages. However, there is still a lot more planning and preparing...
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: The most wonderful time of the year? When the elf leaves.

Thumbs up: Supply chain snafus? Not at the North Pole, judging by all the merry smiles this morning on the faces of kids across Texas. We tip our caps to Jolly Old St. Nick, who proved himself once again lively and quick even in the face of this grinchy pandemic. Santa did have a few unfair advantages, of course. Flying reindeer, unlike those hardworking Amazon delivery folks, don’t have to fight Houston traffic. Flying sleighs can’t get stuck in the Suez Canal. It’s true that reindeer are among the mammals reportedly at highest risk for coronavirus, but Santa urged his team to get vaxxed the max unless they wanted to get sacked. Santa himself, being of a certain age and body mass index, was uber-boosted, too, aware that he faced considerable risk on his globetrotting mission. So, ho, ho, ho. Who wouldn’t go? Well, we’re glad Santa did. Thanks, big guy — and to all those Amazon, UPS and USPS delivery drivers too! — on behalf of all us kids from 1 to 92.
HOUSTON, TX
Corbin Times Tribune

THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: The most wonderful time of the year

I remember seeing them in big piles tucked away inside of white cardboard boxes. The Sunday before Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year, “Treat Sunday.”. It’s not that there was anything extravagant inside of those brown paper bags. It was the smell, the anticipation, and the tradition that stands out in my memory.
pasadenanow.com

How To See the Rose Parade Floats Up Close and Personal After the Parade

Following all the hustle and bustle of the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, you can enjoy a closer look at each of the 40 floats taking part in the event during Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase, when all of the floral and animated masterpieces shall have been parked along Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
KSLTV

The U creates float for annual Rose Bowl Parade

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah— The University of Utah is preparing their float for the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California this weekend. In recent years, the parade has made a unique requirement. All of the materials for decoration must be natural; flowers, bark, or other plants cover the state of the art technology.
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2022 | South Pasadena Float Online Auction Extended

Forcing to postpone its traditional live Crunch Time Party on account of a surge in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant, the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses (SPTOR) Committee has decided to extend its online auction. It was slated to end at 8 p.m. on December 30 but now will...
