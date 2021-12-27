‘It Is The Most Wonderful Time Of Year’: Volunteers Hard At Work Preparing Rose Parade Floats

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Volunteers of the Rose Parade were hard at work the day after Christmas preparing parade floats in Irwindale.

“It is the most wonderful time of year. There are lots of wonderful times of year, but this is one of the most wonderful times of year where the decorators come and just bring these magnificent floats to life,” said Stephen Pollack of Fiesta Parade floats.

In Irwindale, volunteers were working on the Donate Life float.

“We’re on time but there are only five days,” Pollack said. “There is a lot of work to do but we’ve got it handled.”

“Some floats come with last year’s design pre-prepared,” said Pollack, explaining that timeframes have had to be adjusted due to shipping delays. “We’re celebrating delivery of flowers, delivery of plywood on time, there’s lots to celebrate.”

“There really is nothing like it. Seeing 700,000 on the parade route and seeing those beautiful floats come around the corner on Colorado Boulevard, it is just majestic,” he added.