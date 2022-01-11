ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Stylists reveal 12 items from your 2021 wardrobe that you should get rid of

By Sophia Mitrokostas
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
  • Insider spoke with stylists about the fashion trends they think went out of style last year.
  • Some trends inspired by the 1990s , like bucket hats and checkerboard prints, are fading, they said.
  • Other stylists said chunky sneakers are out, and slimmer shoes are back in.

Fashion works in cycles, and certain trends from the past few years have already started to wane.

Insider asked professional stylists which trendy items won't be sticking around this year.

From basic black leggings to stiletto heels, here are the clothes and accessories you should think about getting rid of:

Plain leggings will be replaced by unitards

Lana Blanc , a personal stylist, told Insider that plain leggings would be eclipsed by more interesting stretchy garments this year.

"Plain leggings are on the decline," she said. "If you're headed to brunch rather than yoga, I recommend opting for a unitard or a split-seam legging instead."

Rather than tossing your plain leggings, you may want to relegate them to your workout wardrobe or loungewear drawer.

People aren't quite ready to return to wearing stilettos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319HnB_0dWC8jiw00
Platforms and wedges are just more comfortable than stilettos.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With many people still spending more time at home, it should come as no surprise that towering high heels aren't trending.

"After more than a year of wearing loungewear inside and outside the house, stilettos are still not ready to make a comeback in 2022," Blanc told Insider.

She recommended Chelsea boots, platform boots, and block heels as stylish and comfortable alternatives to sky-high stilettos.

Full baggy outfits are waning in popularity

Tara Dupuis , a stylist and model, told Insider that the baggy outfits and oversized garments of 2021 would give way to more tailored silhouettes this year.

"As many of us start spending more time out of the house again, the trend for comfort-first baggy outfits will be replaced by more structured and fitted styles," she said.

If you're not quite ready to let go of your comfy clothes , pairing looser items with fitted ones (like wide-leg pants with a body-skimming sweater) can be balanced and chic.

Skinny jeans are out, and wider cuts are in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SCTW_0dWC8jiw00
Wider-cut denim is outshining skinny jeans.

Charday Penn/Getty Images

Blanc called out skinny jeans as the top item to nix from your 2021 wardrobe.

"Skinny jeans are definitely dead," she said. "But on the bright side, there is now a wide range of looser, on-trend denim styles to choose from."

If you're looking to transition to a different cut, Blanc suggested trying a straight leg before diving into the wide-leg trend.

It's probably time to swap your micro bag for a real purse

Micro bags — tiny purses that can only hold a cellphone or a set of keys — had a moment last year, but the trend is fading away.

"People are finally tired of these impractical bags, and I'm glad to see this trend die," Blanc said. "Invest in an actual handbag that can hold your personal belongings."

There's a difference between a micro bag and a small purse — so you can still keep things minimal while opting for something that can hold all your essentials.

Cold-shoulder tops are already dated

Tops with shoulder cutouts are losing ground to fresher styles .

"While these are still a favorite for many women, this trend has been around awhile and is simply starting to feel a little bit tired," Dupuis said.

She recommended selecting tops with other fun arm details, like puff sleeves or statement cuffs.

Replace uncomfortable shrug sweaters with easier layering pieces

Leigh Williams , a personal stylist, told Insider that people have realized shrug sweaters — cropped knit pieces that cover the arms and shoulders — are hard to wear .

"People are catching on that this style can be constricting and really limit the movement of your arms," she said. "We're now seeing more slouchy cardigans than shrug sweaters."

For a light top layer, you can opt for a shawl or an oversized scarf.

Consider replacing your chunky sneakers with slimmer styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3PP9_0dWC8jiw00
Chunky neutral-colored sneakers have been in style for a while.

Sergiy Akhundov/Getty Images

Chunky platform sneakers were wildly popular on catwalks and on Instagram, but the "dad sneaker" trend may finally be on its way out.

"I was never wild about this footwear trend, so I'm glad that chunky sneakers are now being replaced with chic mules or sleeker leather sneakers in 2022," Dupuis told Insider.

If you miss the support of the sneakers, try slipping an orthopedic insert into a slimmer set of shoes for the best of both worlds.

Bike shorts should move permanently to your workout wardrobe

Stretchy bike shorts will be considered gym clothes again .

"Now that we're once again dressing for work, dinner, and events, the trend for sporting bike shorts as everyday wear is definitely on the decline," Dupuis said.

She suggested finding an easy-to-wear dressier alternative like paper-bag shorts or pants.

Tie-dye clothing may be replaced by more grown-up patterns

One of the most popular DIY fashion trends last year was tie-dye. But this fad may fade in favor of more polished colorful items.

"The tie-dye trend was youthful and playful, but this style is already being phased out as we start going back to work and being in more formal settings again," Dupuis told Insider.

But there's no need to drain the color from your wardrobe: Opt for color-blocked or brightly patterned items to keep the fun going.

Retro bucket hats are on their way out again

Bucket hats, a staple of 1990s fashion, returned in the early 2020s. But this trend is fading into fashion history once more.

"The truth is that bucket hats can look overly casual or even kind of silly," Williams said. "In 2022, you're better off throwing on a classic baseball cap if you want to accessorize with hats."

Knit beanies paired with oversized button-ups can give you a similar cold-weather casual look with retro vibes.

Skip the checkerboard prints in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz5T1_0dWC8jiw00
The retro checkerboard pattern is fading again.

Tim P. Whitby / Stringer / Getty Images

Bold checkerboard prints can be eye-catching, but Williams said she's happy to leave this dizzying trend in 2021.

"Checkerboard prints are visually jarring and incredibly difficult to wear in real-life situations like work or dates," she told Insider. "Now that we're spending less time in the house, this print trend is on its way out."

If you still love the look, try adding it to your outfits in small doses, like a checkerboard scarf or purse in muted hues.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

MYOB
21d ago

Just about the entire article is focused on women's clothing style trends. So, as a man I guess I will have to say goodbye to my Leisure Suits and Double Knit Bell bottom pants.

Reply
3
Related
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Wardrobe#Stylists#Chelsea
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

72 Things You Should Get Rid of on Jan. 1

If you didn’t know, the start of a new year is decluttering season: Out with the old, in with the new, so the saying goes. But for some people, getting rid of things, even things you know you don’t need, can feel overwhelming. Maybe you’re not sure where to begin or maybe you just ned a little push in the right clutter-busting direction.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

Should you change your shampoo when going grey?

Whilst shampoos are most definitely not a one size fits all, the results we aspire for are often strikingly similar. Whether your strands are pin-straight and strawberry blonde or jet black and perfectly coiled, shine, bounce and softness are usual suspects on our healthy hair wishlists. Unfortunately, the road to...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
thespruce.com

10 Home Items Designers Say You Should Toss In 2022

The new year is all about embracing a fresh start and parting with objects or situations that no longer serve us. So what better time to do a full blown home cleanout and judiciously go through our belongings? Below, designers weigh in on the 10 items that absolutely must be removed from our spaces once and for all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

How To Become a Clothing & Sneaker Product Tester & Get Free Stuff

If you’re interested in trying out clothing or shoes for free from athletic brands, then look no further. There are several product testing opportunities that you might be interested in. Product testing helps businesses to collect user feedback about their products or services before it is released. For this purpose, some companies may gift the clothing and shoe products free of charge for an authentic review. That is one of major perks, as you will be one of the first to know about an item before it is released. Many companies consider the clothing and shoes as a payment, while...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Wardrobe Sale: Up to 75% Off on Coats, Winter Boots and More

Coach Outlet's outfits are fashionably versatile, especially when you mix and match the brand's products. You might love the brand, but it can be difficult to find a Coach Outlet sale before everything goes out of stock. That is unless you refresh the web browser every few seconds. Thankfully, we caught the outlet store's current sale before you have to miss out on any of the deals. From slides to zip-up jackets and much more, everything is up to 75% off at Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale.
APPAREL
shefinds

3 Hair Highlight Styles Women Over 50 Should Avoid– They Can Make You Look Older!

Aging is a natural and expected experience. Regarding hairstyles and colors, some women want to accentuate certain features that they’ve matured into and draw attention away from others. No matter what your hair goals are, hitting the big 5-0 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than finding a hairstyle and color that works for you and avoiding the ones that might not?
HAIR CARE
The Independent

15 best yoga pants and leggings: Squat-proof, stretchy and supportive pants for your next class

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KING-5

Want to change up your style this year? Try these tips

So you're looking to make some style changes this year but don't know where to start? Good news! Stylist Darcy Camden is here with a few goals and action items to help you find your style resolutions for the new year. Darcy’s New Year's style resolutions for 2022. GOAL:...
SEATTLE, WA
La Crosse Tribune

Four items you should never put in the dishwasher

While a dishwasher is perfect for cleaning everyday plates and bowls, it can also severely damage certain kitchen items. Here are four things you should never put in the dishwasher.
Insider

Insider

257K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy