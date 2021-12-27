Raging Fire Engulfs Yonkers Apartment Building On Christmas, Families Displaced

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a dozen families need help after a massive fire destroyed their home on Christmas Day.

Cellphone video shows a four-story apartment building in Yonkers fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze happened Saturday at around 11 p.m. on Elliott Avenue.

On Sunday morning, smoke could still be seen as firefighters hosed down hot spots.

A neighbor told CBS2 a woman who lives on the first floor was woken up by a frantic phone call from her daughter.

“She was sleeping. Her daughter was actually at her other daughter’s house. They saw on the TV and they called her, and that’s when she got up and got out,” Joseph Fuentes said.

CBS2 has learned every resident got out safely.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross said it’s helping 11 families, including seven children.