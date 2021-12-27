ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Shopowner refuses to move mannequin outside shop after it’s mistaken for ‘dead body’

By Elaine McCallig
 4 days ago

A charity shop owner has refused to remove a mannequin in a sleeping bag outside his shop – despite people complaining to the police that is a dead body.

Staff at the Amaze – a charity launched to help with homelessness – set up the mannequin in a sleeping bag in Richmond Road, Worcestershire, to highlight the plight of rough sleepers in the area.

In a red sleeping bag, next to a drain and gutters, there is also a sign reading: “Down here is a bad place for a poster, it’s an even worse place to live.”

However, some thought the mannequin was a real person, with passers-by offering it coffee and food.

After a visit from the police last week, officers ordered the owner and co-founder of the Amaze shop, Chris Lee, to remove his campaign after locals thought the mannequin was a dead body.

Lee said: "We did this to create awareness around homelessness.

"The mannequin - not a most convincing one at that - is sleeping on the street with the sign next to it.”

He said that police asked him to remove the mannequin as it was “too distressing”, but Lee said he told the officers that “the plight of homelessness is distressing”.

He continued: “The display is there to evoke comment and start a conversation, but the police officer thought that it was too shocking an image and could cause an accident.

"It’s just our way of saying please be aware and help the homeless if you can. We have no intention of moving the mannequin, it is making people aware and making people think.”

"The Mayor of Malvern [Cllr Nick Houghton] opened the project and thought it was a great idea.

"This was only ever to raise awareness; we were never asking for money or donations.

"I contacted the mayor and they told me not to worry about it.

"The majority of responses have been really nice and kind, some people have even thought it was real and brought coffee and food. It is only the police who are unhappy with it.

"The really sad thing is that we often find people huddled in the doorway wanting help. It’s the reality of life, there is a number of people suffering."

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "The officer had spoken with the manager to highlight that the mannequin looked very life-like and could easily have been mistaken for a dead body given its appearance and that this had been the case with us receiving such feedback.

"This was also likely to cause both some distress to the public and unnecessary calls to police so it was requested the display be adapted so as to not cause either of these issues."

The mayor said he is in support of the campaign and will work with Amaze to look at how the campaign can raise awareness without distracting drivers.

It comes after news that on Christmas Day 2018, a rough sleeper named Joby Sparrey was found dead in the doorway of Brays on Worcester Road, Malvern, not far from the display on Amaze’s doorstep.

Comments / 10

Constance Mack
5d ago

Think it was a GREAT idea, as MOST like to sweep "homelessness" under the rug!!! People complaining the mannequin in the sleeping bag was too distressful!!! WELL, YOU KNOW WHAT'S EVEN MORE DISTRESSFUL, REAL PEOPLE SLEEPING ON THE STREET!! 😪😱😡

Reply(1)
9
Jody Bean
5d ago

my hero everyone needs to be concerned at the rate we are going alot of you will find yourself homeless time to redirect you're emotions instead of looking at homeless as useless drug addicts when reality its just a portion you should do something different because that can easily be you

Reply(1)
8
Wendy Lautenschlager
5d ago

just put a sign up and say mannequin. not real person he shouldn't be forced to remove. it's art for our real life times. Unfortunately. support don't hate.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mannequin#Dead Body#Homelessness#Christmas#Uk
The Independent

Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London.Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries.📞101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Read More Anger at reports PM will be cleared again of breaching ministerial codeHospital numbers rise as Covid-19 cases hit new highCalls for NHS staff to be given priority access to lateral flow tests
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nottingham police officers pay for homeless boy’s Christmas presents

A 12-year-old homeless boy has been bought Christmas presents by police officers in Nottingham.Nottinghamshire Police said he went to Nottingham’s Radford Road station a few weeks before Christmas with only a bin bag.After he was placed with a foster family, police officers raised £130 in cash and other donations to buy him presents.Officers said “the case had really stuck” with the team. Colleagues from across the force helped raise the money.The boy was presented with wrapped gifts shortly before Christmas Day, including a football kit, golf putting set, a jumper and toiletries, according to the force.PC Megan Barnard said...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Homeless
Shropshire Star

Teenager charged after couple found dead in house on Boxing Day

Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were found dead at their home in Livingston, West Lothian. A teenager has been charged in connection with the deaths of a couple at their home on Boxing Day. Denis and Mary Fell, both aged 73, were found dead at their house in Raeburn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

Jobari Gooden was killed in Peckham Rye, south-east London, on December 17. A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street. Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed after being filmed beating own pet Labrador with mallet

A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he was filmed beating his golden Labrador with a mallet in his backyard. Neighbours recorded Jamie Graham twice smashing the dog across the head with the weapon outside his home in South Shields.The animal could be seen desperately cowering behind a discarded fridge in the footage before his owner strikes him two times.The 25-year-old was handed the jail term at Newcastle Magistrates Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to the animal in October.RSPCA Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon, who was sent to investigate after receiving the film, said that other family members had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman gets lifetime pet ban after flushing toilet on marmoset and offering animal cocaine

A woman has received a life ban on keeping animals after abusing a pet monkey, who was offered cocaine and seen in a flushing toilet. The RSPCA said the Welsh owner has received a suspended prison sentence over the the marmoset’s abuse – which was captured on video. Vicki Holland from Newport pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, the charity said. Footage shows the marmoset down the toilet, while a woman shouts for it to get out, saying she needs to use it. “Idiot,” she shouts at the monkey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Victim’s boyfriend ‘treated differently by police because he was gay’

Chef Daniel Whitworth and his boyfriend Ricky Waumsley were a young couple living happily together in Kent when tragedy struck.The pair first met in the seaside town Margate where Mr Waumsley was living and Mr Whitworth was on holiday, in August 2010, and just over a year later they moved in together in Gravesend.By 2014, Mr Whitworth was working as a chef in Canary Wharf in London and Mr Waumsley for a pharmaceutical company, spending their free time at home, socialising with friends and family and enjoying holidays.But on September 18 that year, Mr Whitworth did not return home,...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Indy100

