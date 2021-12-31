Warmer temps for New Year's Eve, rainy Saturday for NYC

News 12 meteorologists say warmer temperatures are incoming Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Muted sun by midday. Warm temperatures likely hitting close to 60. Lows tonight near 50. We may reach the 4th warmest NYE ball drop in Times Square if temperatures stick to current forecast of 51 at midnight.

TOMORROW: Very rainy for the day. Cloudy throughout the midday with a few showers in the morning. Foggy. Highs near 59. Lows near 52. .5 - .75" of rain expected.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 58. Lows near 29.

MONDAY: A front has been hinting at a possibility for a wintry mix of snow and rain in the early morning. Although not promised, this is something that we're going to keep an eye on. This may miss NYC. Highs near 35. Lows near 26. Accumulation forecast not available as the chance of this happening is incredibly low.

TUESDAY: Finally sunny! Highs near 41. Lows near 34.