ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Warmer temps for New Year's Eve, rainy Saturday for NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

News 12 meteorologists say warmer temperatures are incoming Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Muted sun by midday. Warm temperatures likely hitting close to 60. Lows tonight near 50. We may reach the 4th warmest NYE ball drop in Times Square if temperatures stick to current forecast of 51 at midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N43G8_0dW9PT9G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432xYX_0dW9PT9G00

TOMORROW: Very rainy for the day. Cloudy throughout the midday with a few showers in the morning. Foggy. Highs near 59. Lows near 52. .5 - .75" of rain expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIu3p_0dW9PT9G00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7Hjg_0dW9PT9G00

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 58. Lows near 29.

MONDAY: A front has been hinting at a possibility for a wintry mix of snow and rain in the early morning. Although not promised, this is something that we're going to keep an eye on. This may miss NYC. Highs near 35. Lows near 26. Accumulation forecast not available as the chance of this happening is incredibly low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ffk8H_0dW9PT9G00

TUESDAY: Finally sunny! Highs near 41. Lows near 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologists#Nye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy