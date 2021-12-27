ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messy Monday kicks off wet week in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A wintry mix is likely on Monday afternoon into the evening for New Jersey.

The wintry weather could last until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 39.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

