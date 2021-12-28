ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling to get Dyson’s airwrap in the Boxing Day sales? Ghd’s alternative is on sale with 20% off

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdKSH_0dW81jUw00

The festive fun doesn’t have to end on Christmas Day . While all the presents have been opened, Boxing Day takes centre stage for those who use it to recover from the excesses of the main event, indulge in leftover turkey sandwiches and, of course, snap up a bargain in the sales.

If you were lucky enough to get some Christmas money this year, Boxing Day is the perfect excuse to get spending, whether you’re after a new set of headphones , a New Year’s Eve outfit or a bouncy mattress .

Follow live: The best boxing day deals to shop now

But despite the great tide of offers, which includes savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods (was £169, now £157, Very.co.uk ) and Shark vacuum cleaners (was £379.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk ), there are some products that remain hard to get hold of at a great price.

Case in point – Dyson’s airwrap (£449.99, Johnlewis.com ). The brand is known for its impressive deals during popular sales events but so far in the Boxing Day sales, we have yet to see any savings on the popular tool. In fact, it’s even sold out on Dyson’s own site and other third-party retailers such as Currys.

But don’t lose all hope just yet. As ever, the bargain hunting team here at IndyBest is here to help and we’ve spotted one of our favourite alternatives to the airwrap in the sale – the ghd rise (was £169, now £135, ghdhair.com ), which has an impressive 20 per cent off. Read on for our review of the tool and how to snap up the stellar offer.

Read more:

ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £135, ghdhair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YHWP_0dW81jUw00

A fan favourite and IndyBest-approved brand, ghd has become synonymous with good hair days since its launch in 2001 but it has faced some stiff competition from Dyson in recent years.

Upon its release in 2018, Dyson’s aiwrap broke the internet thanks to its innovative technology and ability function as both styler and dryer but ghd quickly hit back with the launch of its very own hot brush, designed to give hair the shape and volume you’d expect from a blow dry.

In our head-to-head review of the two devices, our reviewer said the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They also praised the tool for its ability to minimise heat damage by using an infinity sensor and predictive technology which adapts the temperature to one best suited to your hair type and thickness.

When it came to comparing the two devices, our writer said that “if all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.”

