ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu dies at 90

By Gersende RAMBOURG, Saawmiet MOOS, ALEXANDER JOE, -, RODGER BOSCH, GIANLUIGI GUERCIA, Jonathan WALTER
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdBuH_0dW5K8lF00
Desmond Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile /AFP/File

South Africa began a week of mourning events for anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, on Monday as tributes poured in from across the world for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.

Tutu, who died on Sunday aged 90, had largely faded from public life in recent years but was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile -- and above all his fight against injustices of all colours.

His funeral will be held on January 1 at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral, his former parish, his foundation said in a statement.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called him a man of "extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid".

Ramaphosa said Tutu's death was "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," after the country's last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk died in November.

Former US president Barack Obama, the country's first Black leader, hailed Tutu as a "moral compass".

"A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere," Obama said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Dnwh_0dW5K8lF00
Mourners, including members of Tutu's family, gathered outside his home in Cape Town /AFP

Mourners gathered at St. George's Cathedral, while others massed at his home, some holding flower bouquets, according to an AFP journalist.

South Africa's cricket team wore black armbands in Tutu's honour on day one of the first Test against India in South Africa.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu had "inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle".

European leaders joined the chorus, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling him a "critical figure" in the struggle to create a new South Africa and French President Emmanuel Macron saying Tutu had "dedicated his life to human rights and equality".

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II said Tutu's death "deeply saddened" her, while the Vatican said Pope Francis offered "heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones".

- 'Rainbow Nation' -

A tireless activist, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white-minority rule in his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IGby_0dW5K8lF00
Tutu coined the term 'Rainbow Nation' to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country's first black president /AFP/File

He coined the term "Rainbow Nation" to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country's first black president in 1994.

And he retired in 1996 to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa's brutal past as head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which revealed the horrors of apartheid.

However, Tutu has also criticised the ruling African National Congress (ANC) -- the vanguard of the fight against white-minority rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CmCPS_0dW5K8lF00
Desmond Tutu /AFP

He challenged Mandela over generous salaries for cabinet ministers and stridently criticised the corruption that mushroomed under ex-president Jacob Zuma.

Ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986, he used his position to advocate for international sanctions against apartheid, and later to lobby for rights globally.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and repeatedly underwent treatment.

His public appearances became rarer. In one of his last this year, he emerged from hospital in a wheelchair to get a Covid vaccine, waving but not offering comment.

The archbishop had been in a weakened state for several months and died peacefully at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday, according to several of his relatives interviewed by AFP.

- 'Larger than life' -

The Nelson Mandela Foundation called Tutu "an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wx5kX_0dW5K8lF00
His public appearances become increasingly scarce. In one of his last this year, he emerged from hospital in a wheelchair to get a Covid vaccine /AFP/File

"He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing," it said in a statement.

Tutu was born in the small town of Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, on October 7, 1931, to a domestic worker and a school teacher.

He trained as a teacher before anger at the inferior education system set up for black children prompted him to become a priest.

He lived for a while in Britain, where he would needlessly ask for directions just to be called "Sir" by white policemen.

Tutu relentlessly challenged the status quo on issues like race, homosexuality and religious doctrine and gave his pioneering support for the assisted dying movement.

"I do not wish to be kept alive at all costs," he said in The Washington Post in 2016.

"I hope I am treated with compassion and allowed to pass on to the next phase of life's journey in the manner of my choice."

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero to be aquamated

The late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is to be aquamated - a process using water that is described as an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation. It was "what he aspired to as an eco-warrior," said Very Rev Michael Weeder. Thousands of South Africans have been paying their last respects...
AFRICA
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Hundreds pay respects to Desmond Tutu ahead of low-key funeral

Hundreds of mourners queued outside Saint George’s cathedral in Cape Town, waiting to pay their respects before the plain wooden casket bearing the remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died six days ago aged 90. Clerics, family members, close friends and dignitaries will attend a requiem mass for Tutu,...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
SOUTH AFRICA
BBC

South Africa prepares to bury Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The funeral mass for South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu is set to take place on Saturday morning in Cape Town. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end the racist regime in South Africa, died last Sunday aged 90. His death prompted an outpouring of grief among...
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for Tutu farewell

South Africa bids farewell on Saturday to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral set to be stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and smiles. - Humour - After apartheid was dismantled and South Africa ushered in its first free elections in 1994, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of the past in grim detail.
SOUTH AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Nelson Mandela Foundation#Afp File South Africa#South Africans#Kenyan#African#European
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
SOCIETY
BBC

Desmond Tutu's body lies in state in his old cathedral

Mourners have been filing past the coffin of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, as his body lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died on Sunday aged 90. His official state funeral will be...
SOUTH AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
AFP

Soweto residents pay homage to neighbour Desmond Tutu

A few white plastic chairs in front of his house and umbrellas to shield the midday heat, neighbours in Soweto, South Africa's bustling township where Desmond Tutu lived during apartheid, on Wednesday paid tribute to the fearless cleric. Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday aged 90. "He used to tell me 'go to school, you must fight for your rights knowing exactly what you are fighting for'," recalls Linda Malinda, now 63. She still resides in the same house she stayed in with her parents back then, in the 1970s, just a few metres from the anti-apartheid icon's house in the township, a crucible of the struggle against a brutal minority regime.
WORLD
The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
WORLD
AFP

Tutu remembered at Cape Town interfaith tribute

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The Cape Town-born Grammy nominated Butler, who flew in from Los Angeles and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, had some in the audience -- including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk -- dancing in their seats.
WORLD
AFP

South Africa's Tutu to lie in state for two days

The body of South Africa's revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year's Day, his foundations said on Tuesday. The lying in state was initially scheduled to last just one day -- Friday -- but has been extended to Thursday "to accommodate more mourners," the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said.
SOUTH AFRICA
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
BoardingArea

When Desmond Tutu Was Subject To Secondary Screening At Johannesburg Airport

Flashpoint 1986. Desmond Tutu, the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Nobel laureate, and freedom fighter was traveling to Cape Town from Jan Smuts International Airport in Johannesburg. Hundreds of passengers streamed through the airport security checkpoint. None were stopped for secondary screening. But Tutu was. Desmond Tutu, Secondary Airport Screening,...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy