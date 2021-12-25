Christmas evening hit and run leaves one dead in St. Petersburg

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A pedestrian was hit by a driver and killed Christmas evening, St. Petersburg police say.

Few details about the crash were released, including the identity of the person killed.

Police say the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue S. and 20th Street S. The driver involved fled the scene.

The person hit by the vehicle died at the scene and has not been located, police said.

A news release said the intersection will be closed for several hours on Christmas night as police investigate.