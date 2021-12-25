ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Christmas evening hit and run leaves one dead in St. Petersburg

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates.

ST. PETERSBURG — A pedestrian was hit by a driver and killed Christmas evening, St. Petersburg police say.

Few details about the crash were released, including the identity of the person killed.

Police say the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue S. and 20th Street S. The driver involved fled the scene.

The person hit by the vehicle died at the scene and has not been located, police said.

A news release said the intersection will be closed for several hours on Christmas night as police investigate.

Stupideverywhere
3d ago

Seriously, who will ever believe your paper's writings if you refuse to train your writers, who should already know this from high school - PROOFREAD YOUR STORY BEFORE PUBLISHING. I'm quite sure the dead body was located, but according to your sentence, "The victim died at the scene and has not been located, police said." I doubt the police said they couldn't find the dead body, but I do believe your writers can't locate a book.

David Vincent
3d ago

someone needs to proof the story. "the person was killed at the scene and police can not find them" ? must not be looking very hard then

Russell Gates
3d ago

proofreading is a lost art and something that (what used to be called...editors) could care less about....it's all on this median and NO ONE cares as long as there is SOMETHING written!

