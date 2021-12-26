Taliban deny deal with Turkey, Qatar to jointly run Kabul airport

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO