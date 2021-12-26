ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Windy Sunday for the Front Range with mountain snow

By Travis Michels
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear along the Front Range Saturday night, as lows drop to the middle 20s. Light snow begins in the mountains after midnight and lingers through Sunday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will stay in effect for the mountains through early Monday morning.

Winds will be very breezy on Sunday along the Front Range, with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will be mild in the mid-50s as skies are mainly sunny. The brisk winds and dry conditions mean an enhanced fire risk for the eastern plains.

More snow moves in for the mountains and light snow chances linger for most of the workweek. Highs in the city will be back into the 40s and 30s, making it feel like December. The metro area has the chance to see a flurry Tuesday, but the start of the new year is looking more promising for snow in the city.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

