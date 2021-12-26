ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 reasons the final drive gave the Browns a blue Christmas

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DONUV_0dW060wr00

The Browns had a chance to pull off a Christmas Miracle at Lambeau Field on Saturday night as they took on the Green Bay Packers, but three factors on the final drive ended in a blue Christmas for Cleveland as they lost 24-22.

Interceptions
Quarterback Baker Mayfield returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday morning after spending 10 days away from the team. He flew to Green Bay separately on Saturday morning and made it to the field with time for a walk-through and conversations with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Mayfield had been involved in the virtual meetings throughout the week, but the online preparation didn't pay off.

Throwing 21-for-36, Mayfield passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns—but it was the turnovers that proved too much to overcome.

Mayfield had four interceptions, the first coming on the second drive, killing the momentum after a nearly perfect drive down the field into the end zone. Some off-balance throws, short balls and sails ended up in the hands of Packers defenders.

"I don't think it was anything preparation-wise, mentally, it was just missed throws. Uncharacteristic," Mayfield said after the game. "I hurt our team."

"With Baker, I know he had four interceptions, but we win as a team, we lose as a team," Stefanski said. He also said that regardless of what some fans are calling for, Mayfield will remain their starter moving forward.

"He's our starting quarterback, yes," Stefanski said.

Missed call
Blaming the refs is a futile thing, but on Saturday, a missed defensive pass interference call had a heavy hand in the outcome of the final drive.

With 50 seconds left on the clock and the Browns looking to get into field goal range down just two points, two incomplete passes left the Browns facing a 3rd-and-10 situation on the 50-yard line.

Mayfield threw a pass intended for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the play resulted in his fourth interception and sealed a win for the Packers.

But on the play, Peoples-Jones was being held by Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, who picked off the pass. It seemed to be a clear defensive pass interference, but the refs held their flags.

"I do think there was some holding and tugging, I understand refs aren't going to get every call, but in big moments like that, it's tough," Stefanski said.

The missed call was brutal, but there was another factor that hurt the Browns maybe just as much.

Failure to run
On Saturday, the Browns run game was on fire when it was being used.

Nick Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards and a touchdown. Between Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, Anthony Schwartz and Mayfield's keepers, the Browns averaged 8.76 yards per carry throughout the game.

But on the final drive, after Chubb had moved the chains twice, he was sidelined, and the Browns shifted to the passing game. That resulted in two incomplete passes and the final interception.

Sure, Chubb is a human and needs a rest from time to time. But with all three timeouts left on the clock, perhaps he could have gotten a break and had a chance to get involved in another play.

Or maybe they could have given Johnson, who was the game captain, a chance with the ball on the ground to drain some clock while pushing into field goal range. Instead, he was passed to.

Straying away from the strength of the offense in the most crucial moment proved to be the third factor in the Browns final drive failure.

The Browns are now scoreboard watchers as they await the results of divisional rival games that could make or break their postseason chances. Browns fans will keep their fingers crossed that fate can help the Browns more than they were able to help themselves in the final seconds of Saturday's game.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Blue Christmas#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Reserve Covid 19
The Big Lead

Brett Favre Gets Emotional in Video Tribute to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes during a crucial Christmas victory over the Cleveland Browns, connecting with Allen Lazard for his 443rd scoring toss. The Green Bay Packers were able to entice Favre into making a congratulatory video and the ol' gunslinger went all out. The always loquacious Favre got deeply personal in his 11-second dispatch. A trigger warning for those still overcome by the complicated and complex emotions of the holiday season: you may want a handkerchief handy.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Trends On Twitter As Baker Mayfield Throws 4 Interceptions On Christmas

Odell Beckham Jr. was trending on Twitter during the Cleveland Browns' 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions. Beckham Jr., now a member of the Los Angles Rams, struggled while on the Browns in recent years and much of the blame was placed on Mayfield by fans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Call From Browns-Packers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an intriguing non-conference matchup. It was an unusual game that saw the Packers win by a final score of 24-22. Green Bay forced four interceptions on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but still only won by two points.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Unloads On Baker Mayfield’s Performance

In so many ways, yesterday’s Cleveland Browns loss did not feel like it happened on Christmas. It felt more like Groundhog Day because the same themes keep coming up in the postgame discussions of the Browns’ performances. Mayfield did not play well, the Browns could not make a...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Peter King suggests blockbuster trade that would send Aaron Rodgers to AFC

On Monday, NFL insider Peter King put out his weekly column and towards the end, he mentioned a blockbuster trade that would shake up the NFL landscape in 2022. The trade King suggests would send Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, plus wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns are AFC North champions if four games go their way in Week 17 & 18

The Cleveland Browns are 7-8 and somehow have a simple path to the AFC North championship. After losing back-to-back close games in Week 15 and 16, the Browns continue to be in last place in the division. They are also in position for a top ten pick if they lose their last two games. Currently, with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football left to be played, Cleveland is currently slated to draft 13th.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy