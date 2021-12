On December 14th, Twitter user Jaxson Davidson (@jaxson_davidson) — self-proclaimed full-time crypto miner, crypto veteran and advocate for the last four years, and gun supporter — gave his Twitter followers (and really all of Twitter with the use of the #ETH hashtag) a view of the inside of his mining factory. He boasts that all cards in the building are almost all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070s, and that his new facility will house all 170HX cards.

