AP's Moscow photo chief recalls Gorbachev resignation

Here's the latest for Sunday, Dec. 26: Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace winner, dies at 90; COVID variant continues to disrupt travel; Pope Francis prays for end to coronavirus pandemic; Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet killing.
People strolling across Moscow’s snowy Red Square on the evening of Dec. 25, 1991 witnessed one of the 20th century’s most pivotal moments. That night, the Soviet red flag that flew over the Kremlin was pulled down and replaced with the Russian Federation’s tricolor. Minutes earlier, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev had announced his resignation.
Spaniards have been enjoying the annual Christmas lottery nicknamed "El Gordo" or The Fat One.
"My Week With Marilyn" - starring Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe - was released in the U.S.. (Dec. 23)
UKRAINE is ready to strike back at war-hungry Vladimir Putin with missiles that could hit Russian cities and nuclear plants, a senior diplomat has warned. It came as the Russian president ratcheted up tensions with Nato by boasting his "unstoppable" Mach 9 hypersonic nukes will be deployed in the New Year.
China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
Anti-vax podcaster Doug Kuzma is reportedly hospitalized in Pennsylvania and hooked up to a ventilator. Kuzma contracted the virus at a right-wing event earlier this month, according to his podcast network. "Doug needs heavy heavy prayers," a Telegram message from his podcast network said. Anti-vax podcaster Doug Kuzma has contracted...
Emphasizing Russia's absolutist approach to the Ukraine crisis, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday referenced an infamous Soviet no-retreat order from the Second World War. Lavrov warned Russia would take "not a step back" when it comes to the Minsk II protocols pertaining to negotiations over southeastern Ukraine. Lavrov has...
CHINA has ramped up its brutal "zero Covid" lockdown restrictions with anyone seen driving to be jailed after 162 cases were reported. The city of Xi'an was raised to the "strictest" level in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. It comes as a string of...
Jaime Osorio Márquez, a Colombian director known for creating and directing HBO Max’s first Colombian series, “A Thousand Fangs,” chose to die by assisted suicide on Thursday in Colombia, where the practice is legal.
The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
Their courtship is the stuff of romance novels and Hallmark movies: an American girl and Australian guy met during a singles tour of India and wound up engaged. But circumstances would keep them apart for years. Katie Leo, 39, and Michael Nunn, 36, defied the odds of their two-week flirtation...
Last Friday, the Russian government published the drafts of the proposed treaties they had presented to NATO and the United States two days earlier, via Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried, who was visiting Moscow. The following day, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov spoke with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to explain the documents.
Carlos Marin did something shocking - and heartbreaking - before taking his last breath. The music industry dealt another devastating blow after Marin lost his battle against COVID-19. The band members -- Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller - confirmed his tragic passing after the singer contracted the virus and fell ill despite receiving full doses of vaccine.
