Trey Lyles becomes sixth Detroit Pistons player to enter health and safety protocols

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Trey Lyles entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday, becoming the sixth Detroit Pistons player to do so this week.

Lyles joins Cade Cunningham, who entered protocols on Wednesday, and Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder, who all entered shortly before Thursday's road game against the Miami Heat. Like his teammates, Lyles will either sit out 10 days or record two negative PCR tests to return.

THURSDAY'S LOSS:Detroit Pistons' COVID-19 outbreak 'blindsiding,' but they played with purpose

REINFORCEMENTS:Pistons sign ex-Michigan G Derrick Walton, Cassius Stanley to 10-day deals

The news comes after Lyles played his best game with the franchise, recording a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's 115-112 loss.

The Pistons are managing a COVID-19 outbreak. They had just nine available players against the Heat, and have signed three Motor City Cruise players (from their G League affiliate) to 10-day contracts. Cheick Diallo joined the team on Wednesday, and they signed ex-Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. and Cassius Stanley on Saturday. Across the league, more than 100 players have entered protocols this season.

Lyles' absence will open more minutes for 2021 second-round pick Luka Garza and potentially Jamorko Pickett, a Las Vegas Summer League standout on a two-way contract.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa.

