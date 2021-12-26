ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judges are told to say 'postal operative' instead of 'postman' in gender-neutral language guidelines - which also warn against calling women 'ladies' because it is 'patronising'

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Judges have been told to drop the term 'postman' for 'postal operative' under new guidelines designed to make UK courtrooms more 'gender-neutral'.

In a 566-page document, bosses at the Courts and Tribunal Judiciary also advised that women not be called 'ladies', as the term is considered patronising.

Critics have said the governing body should instead focus its efforts on tackling the current backlog of cases caused by the Covid pandemic, reported the Sun.

It comes as there are currently 60,000-plus cases waiting to be heard at crown courts across England and Wales.

Tory MP Nigel Mills said: 'This is just ridiculous. It is nonsense and bizarre.

'The priority shouldn't be this woke agenda, which doesn't work in the real world.

'It is a waste of time, effort and money better spent supporting the public.'

It comes after it was revealed in September how fed-up victims of crime are refusing to proceed with prosecutions in nearly a million cases as faith in the justice system dwindles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTO8A_0dW051nN00
Judges have been told to drop the term 'postman' for 'postal operative' under new guidelines designed to make UK courtrooms more 'gender-neutral' (file photo) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UvoC_0dW051nN00
there are currently 60,000-plus cases waiting to be heard at crown courts across England and Wales 

Figures revealed by the Mail on Sunday showed the number withdrawing cooperation has been rising year-on-year since 2014-15 when it accounted for just under seven per cent of all offences.

The level now stands at a staggering 21.8 per cent – or 945,000 cases – in the year to March 2021 for England and Wales.

Victims' groups have blamed the logjam in the courts system – which was already struggling before the pandemic.

While the crown court backlog stood at 37,000 cases before Covid-19, it reached 59,000 by July.

And there were almost 400,000 outstanding cases in the magistrates' court system.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
Vice

UK Supreme Court Rules Against Gender-Neutral Passports

An activist fighting to be recognised as gender-neutral on their passport has lost an ongoing battle at the Supreme Court. Christie Elan-Cane, who has campaigned to have their gender identity recognised as “X” for over a decade, argued that the application process for a passport breaches human rights laws.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Government to include online racism in football banning orders

People who post racist abuse online could be banned from attending football matches in England and Wales for up to 10 years, Priti Patel has said.The Home Secretary is reportedly bringing forward legislation so football banning orders, which can be imposed on those convicted of violence, disorder and racist or homophobic chanting, can be expanded to include online hate offences.Sky Sports quoted Ms Patel as saying: “Racism is unacceptable and for too long football has been marred by this shameful prejudice. Those responsible for racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I’m announcing will make sure...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Misogyny is hate, we must treat it as such

This year’s Conservative Party conference has passed, but the events that took place across that weekend have the potential to affect us for years to come, none more so perhaps than the women of the UK. While the headlines may focus on the populist keynote speech given by the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Postman#Gender Neutral Language#Uk#Covid#Sun
Daily Mail

Criminal defendants should be called by whatever gender they want in court, judges are told in official guidance

Transgender defendants' right to privacy must be respected when going through the criminal justice system, including reporting restrictions on revealing their birth-assigned names and gender histories, according to the latest guidance. The 'Equal Treatment Bench Book' is a 540-page document produced by the Judicial College, which aims to 'increase awareness...
LAW
Daily Mail

Belgian court suspends Covid lockdown of cinemas and concert halls because officials 'have not demonstrated they are particularly dangerous for people's health'

A Belgian court on Tuesday suspended the closure of concert halls, cinemas and other entertainment venues, a measure announced last week by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to stem the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Under new restrictions that took effect Sunday, movie houses, concert halls and art centres...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

First women locked up in controversial new immigration detention centre in County Durham

The first women have arrived at a hugely controversial female asylum seeker detention centre created in a former youth prison in County Durham.The Home Office says 80 women are being transferred to the remote facility, named Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre, over the Christmas week.Many of them are being moved from the Yarl’s Wood asylum complex in Bedford because their claims to stay in the UK have now been rejected.They will effectively be locked up at the new site – based in the former Hassockfield Secure Training Centre near Consett – while they appeal.But campaigners have called the facility barbaric, and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Fury over ‘ludicrous waste’ as peers claim £15m in allowances and expenses

Members of the House of Lords pocketed nearly £15m in taxpayers’ cash from daily allowances and expenses over the last year, new figures show.Peers claimed £13.2m for their daily allowance between August 2020 and July this year, according to research by the House of Commons library.The unelected politicians in the upper chamber claimed a further £1.7m in expenses, despite proceedings being done remotely during much of the period.The SNP said the “ludicrous sums” showed why the Lords should be abolished – accusing Labour of backing away from previous promises to replace it with an elected second chamber.Analysis by Nicola Sturgeon’s party found...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bride’s parents will lose thousands due to Nigeria’s ‘unjust’ move to red list

A bride set to be married in Nigeria this month has said her wedding “will not be the same” after the country’s “unjust” move to the UK’s red list.In a bid to slow the spread of Covid’s Omicron variant, the Government announced that UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have two negative PCR test results.Comfort Nsek said her parents, who travelled to the west African country at the end of November to finalise wedding plans, will have to pay £3,715 to quarantine after the wedding on December 22.“(It’s) money...
SOCIETY
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy