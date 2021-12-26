ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. hospitalizations rise to 71,458 among COVID-19 Omicron surge

By Allen Cone
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiaPc_0dW04umW00

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- More than 71,000 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States amid surging cases from the Omicron variant that have set daily records in several states.

On Satuday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 71,458 were hospitalized with COVID-19, which represents 9.57% of the 755,948 available beds at 5,984 hospitals. The total in-patient beds in use: 74.41%.

During the peak from the Delta strain during the number, more than 100,000 were hospitalized with the disease. Some regions in the United States had no beds available.

One week ago, 69,174 were hospitalized. And on Dec. 1 it was 57,876.

On the Christmas holiday the CDC didn't report data and most states also didn't report information.

Data have shown that vaccines cut down on severe illness and death but the Omicron variant is more resistant to COIVD-19 than other strains.

"Although hospitalizations may be less, that doesn't mean zero," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CNN on Friday. "There are many places in the country where hospitalizations now are increasing."

New York has the most hospitalizations at 5,505 at 11.82% of beds, followed by Ohio's 5,052 at 17.01%), Pennsylvania's 4,574 at 15.78%, Illinois' 4,265 at 14.17%, Texas' 4,083 at 6.21% and California's 4,054 at 6.4%.

New York reported a record 18,825 hospitalizations on April 12, 2020 early in the pandemic and several months before vaccines, according to the COVID Tracking Prokect.

On Friday, New York reported a record 44,431 cases for a total of 3,098,033. Until the recent spike, the record was 19,578 on Jan. 8.

California is the most populous state, followed by Texas and Florida, which has 2,261 hospitalized at 4.18%. On Nov. 29, it was 1,228.

Like many other states, cases have surged expotentially in Florisa, rising from 1,928 posted Dec. 13 to to a record 32,850 posted Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, California reported 20,201 and leds the nation with a total of 4,990,016. Texas reported 12,476 Thursday and is second at 4,457,359.

Setting state records were Illinois at 18,942 Thursday, Pennslvania 13,286 Friday, Ohio 14,14 on Fridat, New Jersey 15,482 Thursday, Massachusetts 10,040 Friday.

In the United States, 291,671 cases Monday were reported to the CDC, which is the most since the record 294,015 Jan, 8. The most recent infections are 243,817 posted on Thursday. The CDC lists the total as 51,574,787. Johns Hopkins lists it 52,092,894 and Worldometers.info at 53,026,765.

Cases have also been surging worldwide. On Saturday, France reported a record 104,611 cases. On Friday, marks were set in Britain at 122,186 and Italy 50,599 with those nations not reporting data Saturday.

Canada set a national record with 21,493 and then reported 11,306 Friday and 2,458 Saturday.

Worldwide, cases hit a record 982,822 Thursday. Through Saturday, the total is 279,807,961.

Like hospitalizations, deaths have not risen as significantly as during the Delta variants.

Worldwide, 5,859 deaths were reported Friday and 3,870 Saturday for a total of 5,412,985. The most in the past week was 7,907 Wednesday. The daily record is 17,450 Jan. 20.

Russia reported a world-high 981 deaths Saturday.

The CDC on Thursday reported 1,522 deaths and one daily earlier 2,170, the most since 2,230 Oct. 9 when Deltra was the dominant strain. The record is 4,048 on Jan. 13, even before the Delta became widespread.

On Friday with many states not reporting, Pennsylvania posted the most deaths with 90. Ohio reported 443 for three days.

California has the most deaths at 75,461, followed by Texas as 74,092 and Florida at 62,342 and New York ay 58,936.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Cnn#Prokect
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor believes COVID-19 will go from pandemic to endemic

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading around the United States. Even though it has not occurred in El Paso, a local doctor believes we should be prepared for it. “The big variant in El Paso is still delta. Some 30 states across the country...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
47K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy