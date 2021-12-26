ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Shipment Deal May Be for The $25,000 Car

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla just secured 1 year of Giga Shanghai shipping with Hyundai Glovis. This is going to allow Tesla to ship 500K extra cars in 2022 and I think Tesla is getting ready to produce the $25K car at Giga Shanghai and readying the shipment logistics, so the company can ship them...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Thundertruck looks like a Cybertruck for Beyond Thunderdome

With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.
CARS
SlashGear

Rivian warns of delays for EVs with biggest battery and smallest price

Rivian is pushing back its most expensive, furthest-driving configurations of its electric pickup truck and SUV, warning R1S and R1T reservation-holders that they could face another year’s wait if they stick with their original choice. Deliveries of the two EVs are now underway, albeit in small numbers, but Rivian has more than 70,000 preorders to work through.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Shanghai#Vehicles#Subcompact Car#Hyundai Glovis#Byd#Torque News
inputmag.com

Hyundai is leaving combustion engines behind for good

Hyundai is moving full speed ahead into the electric car market, recalls be damned. The Korean auto company is reportedly shutting down the development team responsible for its internal combustion engines in an effort to jump-start its electric car program. Hyundai’s head of research and development, Park Chung-kook, sent an...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla Recommends Charging Model 3 RWD's LFP Battery To 100%

Tesla is recommending owners of the new Model 3 RWD base model equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells to charge to 100% on a regular basis. Already available on Tesla's Chinese-built vehicles, LFP battery cells are starting to find their way into US-market Model 3s, so owners should be aware they require a specific charging behavior.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk exercises final batch of Tesla stock options behind CEO’s recent share dealings

Elon Musk has exercised the final batch of a package of vested Tesla Inc. stock options that have underpinned several weeks of share dealings by the chief executive. Mr. Musk on Tuesday converted more than 1.5 million options due to expire in August 2022 into stock and sold more than 934,000 shares to cover associated taxes, according to regulatory filings.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Production Pace Is Insanely Fast For Model 3, Model Y At Giga Shanghai

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China currently is the biggest electric car plant in the world, considering the production volume. It repetitively produces enough cars to exceed 50,000 sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y - in November, October and September. And 50,000 per month requires a rate of less than 1 minute per car.
CARS
techstartups.com

General Motors bets big on electric boat market with a $150M investment in electric boating tech startup Pure Watercraft

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), transportation was responsible for more than 29% of greenhouse emissions in the U.S in the year 2019. These emissions from transportation come primarily from burning fossil fuel in aircraft, trains, ships, and vehicles. To reverse this trend, traditional automakers including General Motors (GM), Ford, and others are already making the effort to move away from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Chinese EV Makers Taking Page From Tesla's Playbook: Giga Press

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Popped After Christmas

It wasn't exactly a "Christmas miracle." In fact, I'd go so far as to say it was pretty obvious. But whether you call it a miracle or inevitable, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) just solved its NHTSA problem -- and now its stock is going up, rising 3.7% as of 10:25 a.m. EST Monday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy