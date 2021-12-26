ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man shot and wounded by police in Reseda: LAPD

Officers shot and wounded an armed man in Reseda Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident unfolded after officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Hart Street and Vanalden Avenue.

Witnesses told officers they saw the man shooting a gun into the air, and directed them to the area of Sherman Way and Beckford Avenue, according to LAPD

At the scene, they found the man still armed with a gun, police said.

The man did not follow commands to drop the gun, and “at that time there was an Officer-Involved Shooting,” LAPD said.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting, which follows Thursday’s LAPD shooting inside a Burlington store in North Hollywood .

During that incident, officers were firing at a suspect who was assaulting someone when an officer’s bullet pierced through a fitting room wall, striking and killing a 14-year-old girl.

