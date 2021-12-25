American Electric Power is working to restore electricity to 2,719 customers in an area near the U.S. Postal Service's main Columbus office at 850 Twin Rivers Dr., south of Grandview Heights.

According to AEP's outage map, service was lost about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and should be restored by 10 p.m. Saturday.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Power outage affects 2,719 customers near main post office west of Downtown on Christmas