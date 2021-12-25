ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Power outage affects 2,719 customers near main post office west of Downtown on Christmas

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmlFO_0dW034eo00

American Electric Power is working to restore electricity to 2,719 customers in an area near the U.S. Postal Service's main Columbus office at 850 Twin Rivers Dr., south of Grandview Heights.

According to AEP's outage map, service was lost about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and should be restored by 10 p.m. Saturday.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Power outage affects 2,719 customers near main post office west of Downtown on Christmas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Columbus, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Power Outage#Post Office#American Electric Power#The U S Postal Service#Aep#Markferenchik
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

772
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy