Denver’s Oldest Restaurant Is A Carnivore And Gun Lover’s Dream

Champagne might just be France’s most underrated wine region—and not only because of its world-renowned sparkling beverage. Located just one 30-minute RailEurope train stop away from Charles de Gaulle airport (and another 15 minutes from Paris’s Gare de l’Est), Champagne-Ardenne—as it is properly known—is an easy jaunt trip from the capital city. And yet, the area is not nearly as frequented by French and international visitors as one might expect. Whether that’s due to the nation’s many other famous wine regions or the bubbly drink’s reputation as a treat reserved for special occasions, it may be about to change. For starters, the region now has its first-ever five-star, modern luxury hotel. And then of course, beyond the hospitality and beverage options that abound, the French region also boasts hidden design gems.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO