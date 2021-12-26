ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special

By Aaron S. Lee
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans’ very own WGNO is proud to present celebrity singer and fiddler, Amanda Shaw, for the finale of her Cajun Christmas Specials concluding with this spectacular Christmas Night showcase at 7:30 p.m. on NOLA 38.

As part of her annual holiday series, Shaw has donated $5,200 to both the Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Bayou Relief initiative launched by the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund following the catastrophic damage done by Hurricane Ida in August.

Joining Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys are special guests Scoot, Faith Becnel and Chapel Heart.

