DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT, the Pennsylvania State Police and hundreds of safety partners are kicking their Operation Safe Holiday campaign into high gear. With hundreds of crashes that have already taken place between Thanksgiving and Christmas, state officials are hoping drivers will end the year by driving responsibly and safely. The Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day holidays are some of the most traveled times of the year. It’s also some of the most deadly for drivers. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has the statistics to prove it. “In the Philadelphia region, during the 2020 travel period beginning the Wednesday before Thanksgiving...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO