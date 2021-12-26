ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

It WAS a White Christmas - but hardly any of us noticed! Families wake up to snow in the Scottish Highlands, north Wales and the Pennines with more on the way today

By Max Aitchison
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It was officially a white Christmas – but only for a lucky few in parts of Northern England and eastern Scotland.

Braemar, which sits 1,112ft (339m) above sea level in the Scottish Highlands, saw a thick carpet of snow, with the Fife Arms Hotel in the centre of the town looking picture perfect as the temperature fell to minus 1C.

Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire also had a light dusting, while parts of the Lake District saw a centimetre or two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpcjT_0dW02FFL00
Braemar, pictured, which sits 1,112ft (339m) above sea level in the Scottish Highlands, saw a thick carpet of snow, with the Fife Arms Hotel in the centre of the town looking picture perfect 

But it was disappointment for most of England and Wales as warmer temperatures dominated and a band of rain swept in.

Dreams of a White Christmas may not be completely lost, however, as forecasters have predicted more snow arriving today.

It is expected in parts of central and southern Scotland and North West England, stretching as far south as the Peak District.

Last night, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which came into force at midnight and lasts until midday today.

A combination of strong winds and snow on higher ground is expected to disrupt travel with the possibility of power outages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWOTx_0dW02FFL00
A woman runs through the water during a Christmas Day dip. A crowd of over 500 people watched the annual public swim in Brighton as daring swimmers took to the waves yesterday

Elsewhere, heavy downpours are predicted to hit County Down and County Armagh in Northern Ireland, with the Met Office warning 'flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely'.

Frank Saunders, the Met Office's chief meteorologist, warned that the outlook would be 'unsettled' for much of the country over the next few days.

'Many will see wet and cloudy conditions as mild air dominates the South and West,' he said.

'This contrasts with the cold air in the North East, which brings the chance of some snow, most likely over the Pennines and the southern half of Scotland, and is perhaps a little more likely into the early part of Boxing Day.

'Added to the mix is a strong easterly wind, especially in northern areas, which will make it feel particularly cold.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiUQX_0dW02FFL00
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place, stretching from Leeds, Yorks to Perthshire in Scotland tomorrow, and have said snow and ice will probably disrupt some road and travel routes

Yesterday, swimmers braved icy waters up and down the country for the traditional Christmas Day dip.

Portobello Beach, near Edinburgh, saw swimmers dressed as elves and wearing tutus jump into the Firth of Forth, while hardy bathers took to Tynemouth Beach in the North East.

Around 40 swimmers from the Serpentine Swimming Club in London were seen taking a dip in the Hyde Park lake for the annual 100m Christmas morning race, while members of the Brighton and Hove swimming club donned Santa hats alongside their swimming suits.

But others dressed as turkeys, penguins and elves in Felixstowe, Suffolk, were left disappointed after their Christmas swim was cancelled because of windy weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lUxv_0dW02FFL00
It was officially a white Christmas for some, as some parts of the UK greeted the festivities with a blanket of snow covering the ground. Pictured, snow in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jfqG_0dW02FFL00
Last night, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which came into force at midnight and lasts until midday today. Pictured: A picture-perfect White Christmas in Braemar, Scotland

Meanwhile, thousands had their last-minute Christmas and New Year travel plans thrown into chaos.

Travellers were left stranded as hundreds of trains were cancelled across the UK and more than 4,500 international flights were abandoned due to the Omicron wave.

CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and Northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, cancelled dozens of services because of a strike by members of the RMT union over the role of train guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwyBc_0dW02FFL00
Disappointed swimmers dressed up in Christmas-themed hats in Felixstowe, Suffolk, where the Christmas Day swim was called off due to adverse weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SJir_0dW02FFL00
Clowning around! Perry Springate (left) and Chris Johnson (right) splash in the chilly water before the swim at Felixstowe was cancelled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hYfg_0dW02FFL00
Londoners benefitted from 8C temperatures at the lake in Hyde Park, central London, although spectators claimed conditions felt more like 5C

Hundreds of other trains were scrapped due to pandemic-related staff shortages, with rail firms Avanti West Coast, Northern, ScotRail, TransPennine Express and Greater Anglia all affected.

More than 4,500 flights were cancelled globally over the Christmas weekend as the mounting wave of Covid infections created misery for international travellers.

And long queues were seen at Heathrow and Gatwick airports as staff shortages saw some travellers waiting for more than three hours just to get through passport control.

