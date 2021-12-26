In My Own Shoes: Begging to burn the midnight oil

I don’t remember exactly what Christmas it was, but I know I was a little girl. Probably no more than 6 or 7, and oh, how I loved not just Christmas, but the run-up to all the holidays. It was a time of decking the halls with decorations we made and hung in our classroom at school to the more elaborate ones we bought and had at home. Each year, Mom would take us to the store as soon as the new tree ornaments came out for the season and let us each pick out a new ornament for our tree.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO