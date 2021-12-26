ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Racist online trolls who abuse footballers now face a ten-year match ban

By Brendan Carlin
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Racist online trolls and people committing other football-related abuse face a match ban of up to ten years.

They will be barred from attending matches under extended ban orders, which are already available for violent thugs and those convicted of racist or homophobic chanting.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is pressing ahead with the measure in the wake of abuse aimed at black England players after the team lost on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Government sources last night said the new law was expected to be in place in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FbH4_0dW01Hya00
Boris Johnson first proposed the plan to extend Football Banning Orders (FBOs) last July.

He said he was appalled at the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all missed penalties in the shootout against Italy.

The Home Secretary said: ‘We saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers. Racism is unacceptable and for too long football has been marred by this shameful prejudice.

'Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches.’

Ms Patel is expected to introduce an amendment early next year to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill going through Parliament.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries also hailed the new move, saying: ‘Racist abuse flooding footballers’ social media feeds has a profound impact on everyone involved in the game and it has to end.

‘We are tackling this abhorrent behaviour in all forms. As well as banning racists from games, we are introducing ground-breaking new laws to stamp out abuse online and make sure tech firms tackle hate on their sites.’

There are currently more than 1,300 FBOs in force across England and Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vp7x7_0dW01Hya00
They are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence or following a complaint by a local police force, British Transport Police or the Crown Prosecution Service.

Breaching a Football Banning Order is a criminal offence, punishable by a maximum sentence of six months in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Last summer, Mr Johnson told people who trolled England footballers to ‘crawl back under the rock from which you emerged’ and vowed to implement the banning orders change.

He told MPs: ‘If you are guilty of racist abuse online of footballers then you will not be going to the match. No ifs, no buts. No exemptions and no excuses.’

Labour last night welcomed the banning orders extension but accused the Government of dragging its feet over the move.

Shadow Sports Minister Lord Bassam said: ‘I am very happy that the Government is finally taking action against this sort of disgusting abuse online.

‘But it is not before time as we proposed adding this to the Policing Bill over a month ago.’

Lord Bassam added that he thought the banning order regime should be extended to other sports.

