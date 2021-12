Like many people, I looked forward to ending my career and doing something new. I couldn’t bring myself to say, “I am retiring,” because it seemed implausible. I finished up a 30-year career on a very busy note. My calendar was jam packed. My days were filled with meetings, phone calls, and lots of responsibilities. One day I got an idea, nurtured by some good friends, and I acted on it. I prepared to leave my career and do something completely different, radically different, to kickstart the next chapter of my life. I had no idea what I was in for.

