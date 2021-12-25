Christmas Day Covid Fears

More than 12,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Christmas Day, NHS figures have shown.NHS staff reported that there were hundreds of thousands of “jingle jab” vaccinations over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses.On Boxing Day, 24,078 jabs were delivered, including 20,278 top-ups. Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, this means that 214,000 doses in total were delivered including 184,445 boosters.Scores of sites were in operation over the period, with Redbridge Town Hall in Essex top of the rankings as the busiest site on Christmas Day, with more than 900 people jabbed.I...
