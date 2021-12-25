Christmas Day Covid Fears

Up until yesterday, the Queen was looking forward to hosting some 50 members of her family at Windsor Castle on Dec. 21 for her annual Christmas lunch. However, with more than 78,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.K. on Dec. 15, the monarch has made the decision to cancel the event "with regret" as a "precaution." Royal sources told the Daily Mail, "there is a belief that it is the right thing to do for all concerned."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO