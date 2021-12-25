ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Christmas Day Covid Fears

WWLP 22News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas comes this year with renewed fears about...

www.wwlp.com

Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marie Claire

The Queen Has Canceled Her Christmas Lunch at Windsor "With Regret" Amid COVID Fears

Up until yesterday, the Queen was looking forward to hosting some 50 members of her family at Windsor Castle on Dec. 21 for her annual Christmas lunch. However, with more than 78,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.K. on Dec. 15, the monarch has made the decision to cancel the event "with regret" as a "precaution." Royal sources told the Daily Mail, "there is a belief that it is the right thing to do for all concerned."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pope Francis prays for an end to Covid as he calls for healthcare for all and vaccines for the poor in Christmas Day balcony message as thousands stay away in fear of catching virus

Pope Francis prayed today for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world's conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few...
RELIGION
The Independent

12,000 ‘jingle jabs’ delivered on Christmas Day, NHS figures show

More than 12,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Christmas Day, NHS figures have shown.NHS staff reported that there were hundreds of thousands of “jingle jab” vaccinations over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses.On Boxing Day, 24,078 jabs were delivered, including 20,278 top-ups. Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, this means that 214,000 doses in total were delivered including 184,445 boosters.Scores of sites were in operation over the period, with Redbridge Town Hall in Essex top of the rankings as the busiest site on Christmas Day, with more than 900 people jabbed.I...
WORLD
WWLP 22News

Pregnant with Covid: What does that mean for the baby?

Pregnant with Covid: What does that mean for the baby?. Last minute shopping? What’s open and what’s closed. Springfield community center turned into winter wonderland with gifts, crafts and Santa. Springfield Mayor working with Eversource to keep city streets lit. Holiday shoppers dealing with inflated prices this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOXBusiness

Christmas Eve travel rebounds from 2020 COVID lows, number doubles despite Omicron fears

Christmas Eve air travel this year bounced back from its pandemic lows, with more than 1.7 million people passing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints Friday – but it was slightly off its pre-pandemic highs in 2019. "TSA screened 1,709,601 individuals yesterday at checkpoints around the country," the agency...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Indian restaurant gives away hundreds of meals on Christmas day

An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Open Pantry Community Services adapts Christmas Dinner for second year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nearly half a century Christmas Day tradition continued Saturday, Springfield’s Open Pantry Community Services provided Christmas Dinner to the homeless. In the past, tables would be filled with the homeless along with families with no other place to go. But for two years...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

