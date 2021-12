Los Angeles - Steph Curry scored 33 points to power Golden State to a 116-107 victory over Phoenix that moved the Warriors ahead of the Suns for best record in the NBA on Christmas Day. The surge of Covid cases around the league robbed the festive five-game slate of some star power on Saturday, but there was no lack of drama. "The fact that it came on Christmas, we're on the road, what a great Christmas gift for our guys," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

