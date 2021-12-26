Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr get real on what makes Gary Payton II truly ‘unique’

Gary Payton totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Suns on Saturday. Payton II continued to play well in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, as he extended his streak of games with a double-digit scoring performance to four. He has stepped up and has made a great contribution to the team in each of his spot starts, showing more consistency in his playing towards his ceiling than earlier in the year. The Warriors have been resilient in their play this season, with several players answering the call; Payton certainly fits the bill and has reaffirmed the depth of the team's roster. When he ultimately returns to his bench role, he would have undoubtedly shown the capacity to continue his contribution even in a smaller capacity. Unfortunately, that may not mean Payton II will retain the same fantasy value down the line. Still, for now, he most certainly is worth consideration if looking for a cost-friendly fantasy asset with solid upside.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO