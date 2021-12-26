Rasul Douglas got away with hold on game-winning interception

Chris Lempesis is back to break down Green Bay’s 24-22 Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field. He’s becoming worried about some trends he’s seeing with this Packers team. Offensively, he’s concerned they aren’t putting teams away. And defensively, he’s troubled that they’ve become so reliant on big sacks and turnovers. He does reserve special praise for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and, of course, the hero of the day Rasul Douglas, among others. He also looks back on 100 episodes of the show and takes questions and comments received from listeners via Twitter, Facebook and email.
