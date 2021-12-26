ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rasul Douglas got away with hold on game-winning interception

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRasul Douglas continues to make big plays for the Green Bay Packers, though he got away with one before a big play on Saturday. Douglas had two interceptions in the Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. His final...

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams declare Rasul Douglas to be a “superstar”; Douglas disagrees

Well-traveled cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a home, thanks to developing a knack for huge plays. It started in Week Eight to seal the Thursday night classic at Arizona, with an end-zone interception. It continued in Saturday’s Christmas Day win over the Browns, with a pair of interceptions including the one that iced the 24-22 win. In between, Douglas had pick-sixes in back-to-back victories over the Rams and the Bears.
NFL
Chippewa Herald

How Rasul Douglas has become so much more than a feel-good story for Packers

GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas is no longer just a feel-good story. No longer merely a savvy in-season addition who has stabilized the cornerback position. No longer even a playmaker who has come through in some of the season’s most crucial moments. No, the veteran defensive back who’s...
NFL
shepherdexpress.com

Rasul Douglas Saves the Day for Green Bay

The Cleveland Browns gave the Packers everything they could handle for Christmas, running for a ridiculous 8 per carry, and stymying Aaron Rodgers and the offense for much of the second half. Fortunately, Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield was picked off four times, including twice by Rasul Douglas, which allowed the Packers to hold off a furious second half rally by Cleveland.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brrrutal: It Will Be Frigid for Packers-Vikings

The beer will be cold at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. So will the players, coaches and fans for the primetime showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. According to Weather.com, Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 13 and a low of 2. The Packers presumably will have some sort of edge because they play in the elements, but the Vikings live in Minneapolis – a colder climate than Green Bay – so probably won’t turn into Frosty with horns protruding from his snowy head.
NFL
packerstalk.com

LempsTalkinPack #100: Rasul Douglas Saves Christmas (And My 100th Episode)

Chris Lempesis is back to break down Green Bay’s 24-22 Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field. He’s becoming worried about some trends he’s seeing with this Packers team. Offensively, he’s concerned they aren’t putting teams away. And defensively, he’s troubled that they’ve become so reliant on big sacks and turnovers. He does reserve special praise for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and, of course, the hero of the day Rasul Douglas, among others. He also looks back on 100 episodes of the show and takes questions and comments received from listeners via Twitter, Facebook and email.
NFL

