Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 25th

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues for South Florida during the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 80 degrees with more clouds rolling by along a southeast wind. Inland temperatures will top the low-80s. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance stays low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida, the Bahamas, and the Atlantic. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State through the first day of 2022. That New Year kicks off with unseasonably warm weather along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. A cold front makes an appearance during the first week of the new year. So expect cooler temperatures by early next week when highs will drop back to the mid 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO