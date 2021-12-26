ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 25th

By Shawn Quien
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore showers yet again as the Pacific ocean keeps the moisture flowing across much of the West Coast. Rain totals for Christmas Day have been pretty light and as we head in to Sunday, more is expected. Cool temperatures and breezy to gusty winds will also continue. Look for highs on...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for Upper Midwest, Great Lakes

Beginning Tuesday a winter system is expected to bring an additional couple of inches of snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. The winter storm has a good chance of giving Chicago its first snow of the season, the latest the city has ever waited for its first snow.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Tuesday morning forecast December 28th

Temperatures are dropping up to 5 degrees Tuesday, reaching 15 to 20 degrees below average. Most areas will be in the low to mid 50s. A frost advisory is in effect in the Ventura County valleys until 8:00 am. The region will be drier, but cold air advection will keep...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
94.3 Jack FM

More Snow Expected Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-METRO) — The expectation is more snow, more wind, more cold, and maybe some more ice. The National Weather Service has several Winter Weather Advisories posted across Wisconsin, they run from 9 a.m this morning until midnight in some places. The worst of the snow will...
GREEN BAY, WI
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see more unsettled weather the next several days. We will see a small chance of severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. For tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of storms will be highest in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the storms return on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday the humidity remains with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. On Sunday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms with cooler weather returning Sunday night/Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Drought#Pacific#Christmas#50#La Nina
KEYT

Tuesday evening forecast Dec. 28

Today is a nice break from the storm systems we have been dealing with for over a week now, but do not get too comfortable as another storm system is quickly moving in tomorrow, and in some areas, later tonight. That wet weather pattern is set to return Wednesday through...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Nick Hejke is a standout on the mat and in the classroom and this week's Walborsky, Bradley, Fleming Student Athlete of the Week. Shooting at Jackson County nightclub on Christmas Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Continues to investigate a Christmas Day Shooting at Club Underground....
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, December 28 Evening Forecast

The second storm of the week will lead to increasing clouds overnight and a wave of showers Wednesday. The day won’t be a washout with showers moving in by late morning before exiting mid to late afternoon. We may even manage to wrap up the day with a bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

Houston saw record high temperatures on Tuesday afternoon and should expect more on Wednesday. The warm pattern remains in place for Southeast Texas until late Saturday evening when a strong cold front arrives. A brief cold blast will help start the New Year!
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Some people told 6 News they feel like they're faced with having to spend hours in line or wait to get tested another day. It's not yet clear which option will be selected or what that memorial will look like. COVID-19 treatment options in Omaha metro present challenges. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Chances Return Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE
KEYT

‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra

SEATTLE (AP) — Snow, ice and unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada are continuing to disrupt traffic, cause closures and force people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters. Across western Washington and Oregon, officials and private groups opened emergency spaces for people as forecasters said the extreme cold from an arctic blast that blew in Sunday could last until the weekend. In Seattle, the city canceled Tuesday garbage pickup as side streets remained treacherous. Farther south, part of the main highway from San Francisco to Reno, Nevada, remained closed Tuesday for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern continues for South Florida during the last week of 2021. The forecast high for Tuesday is 80 degrees with more clouds rolling by along a southeast wind. Inland temperatures will top the low-80s. A similar forecast is in store for the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chance stays low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida, the Bahamas, and the Atlantic. This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State through the first day of 2022. That New Year kicks off with unseasonably warm weather along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday. A cold front makes an appearance during the first week of the new year. So expect cooler temperatures by early next week when highs will drop back to the mid 70s. The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy