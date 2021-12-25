Chief of Infectious Disease at GBMC Optimistic About New COVID-19 Pill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, Merck’s COVID-19 pill was issued emergency use authorization by the FDA. On Wednesday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill was authorized. Dr. Marc Itskowitz with Allegheny Health Network said this news is a big deal and will make a big impact to help end this pandemic. “It gives us a good treatment option for outpatients,” Itskowitz said. Dr. Itskowitz said it’s a good treatment option that would prevent COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms or ending up in the hospital. While both Pfizer and Merck’s pills have been issued emergency use authorization by the FDA, Itskowitz said there are differences. “We expect...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO