Baltimore, MD

Chief of Infectious Disease at GBMC Optimistic About New COVID-19 Pill

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week, the FDA gave the green light to the first pill to treat COVID-19 called Paxlovid. The treatment has to be given emergency use authorization. The medication...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
WTOP

Maryland is conserving a certain type of COVID-19 treatment

State health officials in Maryland are advising health care providers to conserve a certain type of lifesaving antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that there are three types of monoclonal antibody treatments that have been approved by the federal government. But only one appears to be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Tests Scarce As Maryland Adds Nearly 7,000 New Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 6,869 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, breaking the state’s record for a single-day increase for the second time this week. The state also added 40 hospitalizations, bringing the total number of patients to 1,505. That threshold means all hospitals must maximize bed capacity, scale back non-emergency procedures and transfer some patients to alternate care sites to make room for those sick with COVID-19. “It seems to be spreading really quickly,” Annapolis resident Moira Cyphers told WJZ. As the state sees rising hospitalizations and infections, Marylanders are scrambling in search of at-home test kits, which have become increasingly tough...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors Say New COVID-19 Pills Can Be An Effective Treatment Option

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, Merck’s COVID-19 pill was issued emergency use authorization by the FDA. On Wednesday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill was authorized. Dr. Marc Itskowitz with Allegheny Health Network said this news is a big deal and will make a big impact to help end this pandemic. “It gives us a good treatment option for outpatients,” Itskowitz said. Dr. Itskowitz said it’s a good treatment option that would prevent COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms or ending up in the hospital. While both Pfizer and Merck’s pills have been issued emergency use authorization by the FDA, Itskowitz said there are differences. “We expect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastcountymagazine.org

COVID-19 pills

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two new oral anti-viral medications – the first COVID-19 oral medications for home use. However, the County warns in a press release today, “Supplies of these medications will initially be very limited and San Diegans should continue to mask up this holiday season to prevent infection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

New COVID-19 Treatment Pills Headed to San Diego County County

The first doses of two antiviral pills authorized by the Federal Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 orally will arrive in San Diego County soon, public health officials said Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration this week issued emergency use authorizations for Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir this week but supplies...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Reuters

Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report. Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal...
WORLD
WKRC

New antiviral pills could be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A second pill to battle COVID-19 was given emergency use authorization by the FDA Thursday. It’s expected to be shipped to areas of high caseloads within a matter of weeks. The hope is it, along with the Pfizer pill, will keep patients from needing critical care in hospitals that are already overstressed and understaffed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wbaltv.com

COVID-19 vs. cold symptoms: When should you go to the hospital?

Wait times at Baltimore-area urgent care centers have been up to as much as eight hours, but a Maryland doctor says it doesn't have to be like that. Carol Allen is among a multitude of Marylanders headed to urgent care for cold-like symptoms. She said she waited for hours Monday to be seen to no avail.
BALTIMORE, MD
98.7 WFGR

New Pfizer Pill Appears Effective Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The omicron variant is spreading at a high rate of speed, but Pfizer has a new experimental pill that can help put on the brakes. Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalization are rising across the state. Cold season is here, more people are indoors together, and with the delta and omicron variants thriving, the stats are only going to get worse.
INDUSTRY
healthday.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections More Common in Immunocompromised Patients

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections are rare among fully vaccinated individuals, but they are more common and more severe in those who are immunocompromised, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in the Journal of Medical Economics. Manuela Di Fusco, from Pfizer Inc....
PUBLIC HEALTH

