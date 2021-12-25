Chief of Infectious Disease at GBMC Optimistic About New COVID-19 Pill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 6,869 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, breaking the state’s record for a single-day increase for the second time this week.
The state also added 40 hospitalizations, bringing the total number of patients to 1,505. That threshold means all hospitals must maximize bed capacity, scale back non-emergency procedures and transfer some patients to alternate care sites to make room for those sick with COVID-19.
“It seems to be spreading really quickly,” Annapolis resident Moira Cyphers told WJZ.
As the state sees rising hospitalizations and infections, Marylanders are scrambling in search of at-home test kits, which have become increasingly tough...
Comments / 0