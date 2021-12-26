Caldera Overview

Find out the best camouflaged operator skins you can use in the new Pacific Warzone map Caldera. Your enemies won’t see you coming!. The new Warzone map has taken players to a tropical location and the jungle is just as lush as you would expect! This is a totally different environment from Veransk and one where a new set of skins can give you an advantage.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO