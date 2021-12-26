ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Caldera Overview

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty Warzone Pacific features a new map called Caldera to fit the theme of...

www.ign.com

The Game Haus

Which is Better for Warzone? Caldera or Verdansk?

With the recent update of a new map for the Call of Duty game mode, Warzone, many people are debating many things. One question is which is better for Warzone? Caldera or Verdansk as a map?. The Terrain. The terrain of both maps is very interesting and different in many...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific: How to Win Every Gulag in Caldera – Tips & Tricks

If you’re dropping into the new Warzone Pacific map, here’s how to make sure you win your Gulag in Caldera. Right now, the Gulag is in one of its best states ever. Raven Software is no longer trying to replicate fan-favorite maps, and it’s just letting the 1v1 arena be a true 1v1.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best EM2 Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

The EM2 is still a top-tier meta weapon in the new Warzone Pacific map – here’s the best EM2 loadout for Caldera!. While all of the new Vanguard weapons in Warzone have taken the headlines, players have forgotten about the older meta weapons. In case you didn’t know,...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Genshin Impact Gorou Overview Trailer

MiHoYo have released a new Genshin Impact Gorou overview trailer, showing off one of the two new characters that were recently added to their gacha action-RPG. The canine warrior Gorou is the most trusted general of Sangonomiya Kokomi, leader of the Watatsumi Island resistance forces opposing the Raiden Shogun in Inazuma. He was introduced in the Inazuma story arc that was added in the game’s big 2.0 update, and is finally now available as a playable character.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific: Best Operator Skins For Caldera Map

Find out the best camouflaged operator skins you can use in the new Pacific Warzone map Caldera. Your enemies won’t see you coming!. The new Warzone map has taken players to a tropical location and the jungle is just as lush as you would expect! This is a totally different environment from Veransk and one where a new set of skins can give you an advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

CoD Warzone Caldera Secret Loot Cave Location

Call of Duty Warzone’s newest map Caldera has a ton of new areas for players to discover. However, a Secret Loot cave has been spotted by some players having loot and some mysteries as well. In this guide, we will explain where the Caldera Secret loot cave is located in CoD Warzone and how to reach it’s location.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Wiki Guide

Rampart, aka Ramya Parehk, is a Defensive character that was added to Apex Legends in Season 6. This page will feature everything you need to know about Rampart, from her history all the way down to her Sheila minigun. Click on the links below to learn more:. Character Description and...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best Warzone landing spots on Caldera map in Season 1

Warzone Season 1 in the CoD Vanguard era introduced Caldera, a vast open map that replaced Verdansk. While this enormous island is tough to master, here’s how you can get an early lead with the absolute best landing spots in the game today. With Warzone Season 1 now in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Poke Radar Pokemon

Below you'll find all the locations to the Poke Radar Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as how to unlock the Poke Radar and how to use the Poke Radar. Outside of the Grand Underground, these Pokemon are exclusive to the Poke Radar, meaning it can't be found in the Overworld without using the Poke Radar Key Item.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone Players Are Quitting Because of Glitches & Issues in Caldera

Many Warzone players are quitting the game entirely thanks to a load of glitches and issues with the new Pacific map, Caldera. The arrival of the new Warzone map, Caldera, was eagerly awaited by fans for months. However, a few weeks since it launched, it is still proving to be very divisive.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Leads are primarily used to move mobs from one location to another in Minecraft. So if you’re looking for the recipe on how to make a Lead, and what mobs can be moved with a lead, we have you covered in our Lead Guide below. Looking for something more...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Krampus in Warzone: Krampus Kills Call of Duty Caldera Games

Krampus, the horned and mystical legend who preys on naughty children, can currently be found in Caldera in Call of Duty. You know he’s watching everything because a message at the beginning of each card confirms that Krampus is on the hunt. And while it’s not guaranteed that you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Project Haven - Developer Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Join a member of the development team for a look at gameplay from Project Haven, the upcoming squad tactics game. The video gives a look at an encounter where the game's heroes are ambushed by enemies and showcases some gameplay tactics, including a look at weapons and more, that can be used to navigate the situation. Project Haven is slated for release on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview

The NFT market is valued at $7 billion but experts believe it is heading to a trillion-dollar valuation. Celebrity collectors continue to acquire blue-chip collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Cool Cats, Pudgy Penguins, etc. NFTs have become an anthem being chorused across media platforms, especially Twitter. The term 'NFT' even made its way to Collins Dictionary as the word of the year 2021. Cosmos is the internet of blockchains, fielding several interoperable and independent blockchains which can communicate with each other.
MARKETS
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific: New Buy Station Freezing & Crashing Glitch in Caldera

Yet another issue to add to the growing list of problems, Warzone is crashing and freezing when players use Buy Stations in Caldera. Players are still getting used to Caldera as the new Warzone map only came out a few weeks ago. However, there are still plenty of issues with the map that players are struggling to live with.
VIDEO GAMES

