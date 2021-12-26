ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jimmy G Trade Value

By SportsISLife2268
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 3 days ago

Seeing lots of hypothetical trade scenarios for Jimmy. They are all for mid round picks. Shouldn’t we expect at least what we...

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside The Thunder

What Kind of Trade Value Does Ty Jerome Have?

We’ve discussed the Thunder’s top-two trade chips in Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams already, but are there any other players on the roster that could be playing in a different jersey come Feb. 11?. The Thunder have the youngest roster in the NBA with an average age of...
NBA
Bay Area Sports Page

It's Time. The Jimmy G era is over.

I told myself before the Titans game not to overreact. It was a Thursday night game which always seem to be a bit of a lottery. If I recall correctly, even the 49ers at their worst were a chance on Thursday nights. Add to that the distance and timezones to be crossed, plus the Titans being desperate to turn it around, plus the Titans getting a key offensive piece back, and the Titans ought to have been favorites.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SF

What Jimmy G's Injury Means for Trey Lance Going Forward

In the second quarter of Thursday's loss against the Tennessee Titans, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a thumb sprain on his throwing hand, affecting his performance in the remainder of the contest. The injury could also affect his availability as the 49ers look to bounce back in Week 17 as...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Oh, Hey There! Is the Jimmy Garoppolo era over in San Francisco?

Now that it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo could miss an extended period of time, it’s fair to wonder if number 10 has played his last snap for the 49ers. How will the Jimmy Garoppolo era be remembered if that is the case? We asked that question on today’s Oh, Hey There! podcast with Leo Luna and special guest host Jason Aponte.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Get Bad Injury News On Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past few weeks. After winning five of their last seven, the Niners have stormed into the NFC playoff picture. But on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that his team has hit a roadblock.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan addresses 49ers' Lynch-Jimmy G 'Like' controversy

Kyle Shanahan does not feel the controversy over 49ers general manager John Lynch accidentally "liking" a tweet disparaging quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needs to be addressed as a team, the head coach told reporters Monday. "I don't know if he did, but no, I don't think that has to. I think...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G absent at start of 49ers' practice on Monday

SANTA CLARA -- At the 49ers' first practice after the weekend off, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not seen on the field as warm-ups began. Media was only allowed to view the first period of the shortened session, and thus unable to see if the veteran quarterback came out to participate later. Team representatives report that Garoppolo is not on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means his absence is likely injury-related.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers’ Christmas Wish List

As many of us gathered around the Christmas tree to exchange gifts with loved ones over the weekend, my mind wandered to what our favorite franchise could use this time of year. But, unfortunately, a football team with dreams of Super Bowls dancing in their head requires presents a little...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Have we seen the last of Jimmy G?

The drama and uncertainty are at all-time highs for the 49ers as they enter the final two games of the regular season. A victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, coupled with a New Orleans Saints loss to the Carolina Panthers would clinch a playoff spot for the 49ers entering Week 18.
NFL
NBC Sports

Surgery for Jimmy G could mean 5-6 week recovery, doctor says

More than an hour after sustaining the thumb injury that jeopardizes the remainder of his season, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers on a game-tying, fourth-quarter touchdown drive. “It definitely does suggest that perhaps it wasn’t a very, very severe injury and the thumb wasn’t completely unstable,” UCSF orthopedic surgeon...
NFL
NBC Sports

How long Brees, other QBs were out with Jimmy G-like torn UCL

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly has suffered a significant injury in his right thumb, with multiple reports indicating the 49ers quarterback has a torn ligament and fracture. Based on similar injuries to NFL and college quarterbacks in recent years, it would be a surprise if Garoppolo did not miss at least a few weeks of what is a pivotal upcoming stretch of games for the 49ers.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy