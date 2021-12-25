ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)- It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. A source familiar with the situation says there...

denver.cbslocal.com

Washington Post

Nursing home staff shortages are worsening problems at overwhelmed hospitals

At the 390-bed Terrace View nursing home on the east side of Buffalo, 22 beds are shut down. There isn’t enough staff to care for a full house, safely or legally. That means some fully recovered patients in the adjacent Erie County Medical Center must stay in their hospital rooms, waiting for a bed in the nursing home. Which means some patients in the emergency department, who should be admitted to the hospital, must stay there until a hospital bed opens up. The emergency department becomes stretched so thin that 10 to 20 percent of arrivals leave without seeing a caregiver — after an average wait of six to eight hours, according to the hospital’s data.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Record

St. Thomas More interim CEO: Workplace violence toward healthcare workers escalates during pandemic

I am currently serving as the interim CEO for Centura St. Thomas More Hospital. I have been living in Cañon City for about 12 weeks now and will serve until a permanent CEO is selected by the local Hospital Board of Trustees. I want you to know I have been impressed by your community. Overall, people have been friendly, and Cañon City is an attractive, rural community with beautiful natural resources of which you should be proud.
CANON CITY, CO
Cumberland County Sentinel

Parents slapped with surprise bills for newborn care

After Christine Malik gave birth to her first daughter three years ago, a clinician affiliated with a company called Pediatrix entered the hospital room and fitted the infant with sensors and wires for a hearing test. The child failed the screening required by law for all newborns, the tester said,...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Hospitals To Receive Help From FEMA Strike Teams As COVID Cases Climb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID cases continue to climb across the region and hospitals are feeling the strain. Soon, Pennsylvania hospitals will be getting some help from FEMA. When and where are the two big questions. CBS3 reached out to both Jefferson Health and Tower Health. They both say they’re seeing high patient volumes along with staffing shortages, and urge people to take the proper precautions. With omicron running rampant, hospitals in and around the Philadelphia region are forced to make do. “The hospitals are full. A lot of hospitals do not have any beds,” Dr. Rob Danoff said. In response to this, Pennsylvania Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County To Require COVID Booster for Healthcare Workers, Other High-Risk Groups

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press conference Tuesday. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Raw Video: Santa...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

County Requiring Booster Shot Verifications For High-Risk Workers

To better protect the county’s health system from becoming overwhelmed by the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) today enacted a health order requiring county first responders and workers in homeless shelters to verify they have received a booster dose of vaccine. This requirement...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

'Not in a good place': Hospitals prepare for omicron surge after holidays

Hospitals across the country are bracing for a post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. In Rhode Island, hospitals are already in a fragile position heading into the New Year, said Dr. Nadine Himelfarb, the president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

Children’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise In Maryland; Local Pediatrician Says Kids Are Increasingly Vulnerable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Omicron variant is taking its toll on children. Pediatric hospitals in parts of the U.S are filling up fast, and rates are up in Maryland too, with child hospitalizations spiking within the month of December alone. According to the CDC, the rate of hospitalizations among children ages 17 and younger in Maryland on December 2, 2021 was 0.05% of 100,000 patients, but the rates rose, and on December 26, it was at 0.25% per 100,000 population. Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pediatrician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine attributes the rise to two factors – the first being...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County Tightens Indoor Masking Requirements Regardless of Vaccination Status

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — As COVID cases continue to spike in the Bay Area and California, Contra Costa County health officials on Tuesday issued a new health order requiring mask-wearing indoors in all public indoor places without exceptions. The order now requires all people in the county, regardless of vaccination status, to mask in public indoor settings. Previously, fully vaccinated public speakers and performers, and fully vaccinated groups of 100 or fewer people were allowed to remove their face coverings under controlled conditions. The new health order goes into effect on December 29 and mirrors health orders in other Bay Area counties which...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Urges Employers To Require Boosters, Stronger Masks In Wake Of Omicron

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant, health officials in Sonoma County urged employers to require vaccine boosters for employees, as part of new workplace recommendations. “COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one,” county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. Under new guidelines posted Tuesday, workers who have yet to receive their boosters or are unvaccinated are urged to test at least twice weekly. Mase...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS DFW

Ambulances, Hospitals Filling Up Across North Texas Amid Omicron Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Ambulances and hospitals alike are filling up across North Texas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. “We’re starting to see a climb of COVID-related transports we are taking to the hospital,” MedStar paramedic Heath Stone said. MedStar is treating 80 potential patient cases per day — a 16% increase from November. Cook Children’s Hospital is also seeing an increase in cases, reporting 150 a day. “I look at what other epidemiologists are telling me, and I don’t think this is going to flatten anytime soon,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said. For Tarrant County as a whole, UT Southwestern predicts roughly 550...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital Reopens Behavioral Health Beds Pending End Of Nurses Strike

WORCESTER (CBS) — Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester reopened a dozen in-patient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds had been closed since August due to staffing issues cause by the lengthy nurses strike. The nurses union and the hospital’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, have reached a tentative deal with a vote on the agreement scheduled for next week. The current strike is the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history. The beds that reopened Monday make up 60% of Saint Vincent Hospital’s inpatient psychiatry capacity. “We owe our behavioral health nurses and mental health counselors a debt of gratitude for serving patients in the Emergency Department over the last several months,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson in a statement. “We know they are looking forward to returning to their home unit, and our patients will benefit from their compassionate care.” The hospital expects to reopen even more beds if the contract is ratified and the striking nurses return to work.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Baltimore

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Bel Air, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include reducing surgical volumes by at least 20 percent and closing off the hospital to most visitors. For the safety of our patients and staff, no visitors are currently permitted at Harford Memorial. Exceptions only for: end-of-life/hospice; care partners for those with disabilities; approved faith-based visitors, and those asked by clinical team to assist in discharge planning. pic.twitter.com/X3s5k1E5Jv — UM UCH (@UpperChesapeake) December 28, 2021 “It’s important our community understands the reality of what our hospitals are currently experiencing, how that may impact their care, and—most importantly—what steps they can take to help reduce additional burden on our hospitals,” said Marcy Austin, Interim Health Officer at Harford County Health Department UM HMH is now the third University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) hospital to declare CSC, along with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
BEL AIR, MD
CBS LA

Locals React To CDC 5 Day Quarantine Reduction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As a surge of COVID-19 cases plagues Los Angeles County, new federal guidelines have reduced quarantine times for those who test positive. “I do think it will help with people complying in regards to isolating given the shorter amount of time,” said physician assistant Hannah Hunt, who tested positive for COVID. On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change in the recommended isolation time for both people who test positive with COVID-19 and people who come in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The recommended quarantine time has been cut in half, from 10 days...
LOS ANGELES, CA

