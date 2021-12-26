Man Shot, Killed Saturday In South Baltimore, Police Say

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting Sunday night at a Burger King in Frederick, police said.
According to charging documents, the victim tried to intervene in a domestic dispute between the suspect and an employee. The suspect was identified as Darin Robey, of Frederick.
Investigators believe around 7:15 p.m., Robey began arguing with an employee inside the restaurant on Routzahn’s Way. When Jaion Penamon, 21, tried to intervene, Robey shot him twice in the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Penamon had asked for the employee’s number at the drive-thru before the argument occurred, according to charging documents.
After the shooting, Robey fled the scene. According to charging documents, police found and arrested Robey near his Frederick home. Police then executed a search warrant on the home and found Xbox messages between Robey and his father, who allegedly told him to “get rid of everything.”
Robey is charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and several firearms charges.
