ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

World's 20 'Most Admired' Men of 2021—Warren Buffett, Joe Biden Join List

By Amancay Tapia
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new global survey asked more than 42,000 people, across dozens of countries, who they most...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Fred Gardner
2d ago

I took a gigantic Joe Biden this morning .impressive very impressive

Reply
11
Charles Gillam
2d ago

if they can steal the election now the mirror must tell him he most pretty

Reply
9
Fidel Aguilar
3d ago

what a joke, is Chinese the only ones taking that poll

Reply(2)
12
Related
Markets Insider

Reddit just filed to go public. The online forum's cofounder is a big fan of Warren Buffett — and once baffled him with a classic Reddit conundrum

Reddit confidentially filed to go public after reportedly eyeing a $15 billion valuation. Alexis Ohanian, the website's cofounder, is a big fan of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Ohanian baffled Buffett with a famous Reddit question about ducks and horses. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before...
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

A Little Wisdom From Warren Buffett’s Partner in Crime

When you’re 97 years old and still active — and successful — playing the Wall Street game, your words carry weight. weight when you’ve been Warren Buffett’s business partner since 1978. I think about this when I hear Charlie Munger say that today’s stock market...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Donald Trump
Observer

Elon Musk on Why You Shouldn’t Be Upset With His (and Warren Buffett’s) Wealth

If you follow business, technology or celebrity news at all, you’ll hardly be surprised by TIME magazine’s nomination of Elon Musk as “2021 Person of the Year,” an annual recognition of the “person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year,” according to the publication.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Indian Cricket#World#British#Male Artist#The Indian Premier League
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Portugal
Country
China
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Country
India
hngn.com

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Claims Former POTUS is 'Grifting' the American People, Raising False Hopes of 2024 Presidential Run

Former United States President Donald Trump's ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, said on Sunday that the Republican businessman is "grifting off the American people" and using his claims of the 2020 presidential elections is a fraud as a fundraising motivator. In an interview, Cohen said that one of Trump's biggest wrongdoings was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Joe Biden's Net Worth: Facts You Need To Know About the 46th US President's Wealth

Joe Biden, who had spent his adult life as an elected official, boarded the Amtrak out of Washington DC's Union Station on the day America's first billionaire president took office, with the kind of modest fortune you'd expect from someone who had spent his adult life as an elected official: $2.5 million, mostly made up of pensions and real estate.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
692K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy