ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sting in the Tail: Europe Looks Back on Year of COVID Struggles

By Henry Ridgwell
Voice of America
 3 days ago

As 2021 nears its end, hopes that the coronavirus pandemic might...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

COVID hits Europe schools hard as Omicron stalks new year return

Once again parents are facing the dreaded prospect of school closures across Europe as a wave of virus infections hits the young and the omicron variant ramps up concern. Governments are accelerating vaccinations to try and head off more economic pain in 2022. But with cases rising faster among children, many schools have shut early for Christmas break. The question parents have is whether they’ll reopen as currently scheduled in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepanthernewspaper.org

A look back at COVID-19 throughout 2021

Many updates on the coronavirus pandemic have occurred within the year that allowed the nation to fully reopen, though this “new normal” has come with vaccine and mask mandates, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more deaths from COVID-19 than in 2020. The Panther...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Voice of America

Australia's New South Wales Sets Daily COVID Case Record

SYDNEY — Australia's most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Israel Begins Clinical Trial of Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
WORLD
Voice of America

British Studies Suggest Omicron Coronavirus Less Severe

Early data suggests that people infected with the Omicron coronavirus are 50 to 70 percent less likely to be hospitalized than those with the Delta, Britain’s public health agency announced Thursday, December 23rd. The new finding on COVID-19 disease was “a small ray of sunlight,” said one researcher....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Independent

Night curfew and slew of restrictions in Indian capital after biggest spike in Covid infections in six months

India’s capital has announced a night curfew after Delhi observed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in nearly six months.The announcement is a part of the yellow alert or level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions.While Delhi already had a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am from 27 December, the timings were revised to between 10 pm and 5 am after the city reported 331 new cases, reported News 18.Mr Kejriwal said the restrictions were put in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New Bird Flu Strain Could Turn Into A Deadly Pandemic In 2022

Israel's National Security Council is now overseeing control of a massive bird flu outbreak in the Galilee region, which experts believe has the chance to bring yet another deadly pandemic in 2022. Yossi Leshem, a top renowned ornithologist in Israel who works as a zoologist at Tel Aviv University and...
ANIMALS
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SFGate

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain. The...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
The Independent

32-year-old startup founder’s death sends shockwaves across Indian social media

A 32-year-old Indian entrepreneur died of cardiac arrest on Friday, leaving the startup world shaken and grieving.Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse and Pankhuri, a women-focused social community platform, suffered a heart attack on 24 December, her company announced.The start-up world in India was in shock after learning the news of the young woman entrepreneur’s death.Pankhuri, the startup’s Twitter account announced on Monday: “With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.”She founded Pankhuri in 2019...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy