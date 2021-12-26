Sting in the Tail: Europe Looks Back on Year of COVID Struggles

India’s capital has announced a night curfew after Delhi observed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in nearly six months.The announcement is a part of the yellow alert or level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools, colleges and other educational institutions.While Delhi already had a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am from 27 December, the timings were revised to between 10 pm and 5 am after the city reported 331 new cases, reported News 18.Mr Kejriwal said the restrictions were put in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO