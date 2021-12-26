ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida officers bring gifts to 3-year-old victim of assault

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBewP_0dVzwWbS00
Getting a tour: A Miami police officer shows Samuel, 3, the department's Slingshot vehicle on Friday. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI — A toddler in South Florida who was assaulted earlier this month was greeted by officers who brought him gifts and gave him a tour of their police cruiser.

The 3-year-old boy was struck by a man at a Walgreens drugstore in Miami on Dec. 13, WSVN-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Marvin Green, hit the child in the head, according to the television station. Green was arrested Friday and is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.

On Friday, Miami police visited Samuel and brought gifts for the boy and his family, WSVN reported.

Officers even let the boy sit in a Slingshot, a specialized police cruiser, according to the Miami Police Department.

The officers also put on a police light show in the street for the child and his family.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed the boy and his mother walking into the pharmacy and past the line, where Green was standing, WTVJ-TV reported.

“The video is very disturbing to watch. Right now, we have no idea why he would commit such a vicious act to a baby boy who is completely innocent,” Miami Police Department spokesperson Kiara Delva told reporters. “This 3-year-old baby boy did not deserve this.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Nearly $1 million in handbags stolen from Florida store

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida are looking for the thieves behind a high-end heist. The smash-and-grab in Palm Beach ended with approximately $1 million in handbags being taken. A total of 13 one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags were taken from the Only Authentics boutique in Palm Beach, the Palm...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Tulsa’s Decopolis files a missing dinosaur report

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Decopolis store says someone stole their dinosaur statue from outside their store near Route 66 and Peoria Sunday night. The eclectic gift store posted surveillance video from more than one angle showing the thief steal the Deinonychus dino, which is a smaller dinosaur with a large talon on its hind feet.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police 'died in my arms'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami, OK
State
Florida State
Miami, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Five teenagers accused of carjacking congresswoman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Five teenagers are facing charges after prosecutors say a car was stolen at gunpoint from a U.S. Congresswoman in broad daylight in Philadelphia. The car was later found in Delaware. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, was walking to her car...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

DENVER — (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver, killing four people and wounding three others, including an officer as police pursued him. The suspect also died Monday night after exchanging gunfire with...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said Tuesday. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed Monday night after...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Wsvn Tv#Slingshot#Miami Pd#Wtvj Tv#Custody Marvin Green#Assaults Unit
KRMG

Woman's conviction in '91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey's Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out the 2016 conviction of a Florida woman for killing her 5-year-old son 25 years earlier, ruling that despite the jury’s verdict, prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove she had purposely caused the boy’s death.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KRMG

Woman killed in fatal accident in Muskogee on Christmas day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — 39-year-old, Teresa Hardy was driving a Nissan, Cube and was traveling southbound on Oktaha Road in Muskogee at around 8:48 a.m. on Christmas day. Her vehicle drove off the road and she collided with a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. According to investigators the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow Walmart opens first vision center after Oklahoma law change

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Walmart opened its first vision center in Tulsa County on Monday. This only became an option in Nov. 2019 when legislation was signed into law allowing optometrists to practice in retail stores. This was after State Question 793 was shot down in 2018 with opponents worries smaller, independent optometrists couldn’t compete with big-box stores like Walmart or Costco.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy