Missouri State

Missouri woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Missouri woman is accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call at a residence at about 11:05 CST, KFVS-TV reported.

Officers found a 34-year-old man in the basement who had “apparent, fresh stab wounds on his body,” the police news release stated. The man was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

Wilson’s bail was set at $2 million, police said. She is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

Comments / 25

a big tree
2d ago

50% chance he deserved it 50% chance she's nuts. 100% chance the kids have to pay the real price.

Sarah Camden
2d ago

I need to make sure I get alerted when the beginning and middle of the story comes out too

