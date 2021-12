KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call about some possible human remains found at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. They said the remains were found in East Knox County, off Andrew Johnson Highway. Detectives from the major crimes unit, forensic personnel and the Knox County Medical Examiners' office all processed the scene. Officials said that the remains were confirmed to be human.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO