ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Deep Navy And Orange Share The Last Nike Space Hippie 01

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Space Hippie 01 hasn’t reached the widespread ubiquity of some of the brand’s other silhouettes, but it continues to boast a cult-like following. Created with an emphasis on eco-consciousness, the model’s Space Yarn...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 1

Related
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Hippie#Us Navy#Sneaker#Nike Space#The Air Max Penny
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” Releases On January 8th, 2022

Among the many release date casualties of 2021 was this Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple”, the next colorway of the Jumpman’s devotion to bringing back the 1998 model in its original form. Originally intended to release on December 29th, the Court Purple Jordan 13s have since been pushed back to January 8th, but that doesn’t rule out another delay of some kind. In any case, some new images of this upcoming Jordan release has surfaced via a retailer, so hopefully this instance is an indication that the January 8th date will stand firm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
defpen

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
LIFESTYLE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Black, Grey, and Neon Green

We have showcased several exciting colorways of the Air Huarache, including the OG ’Slate’ pair scheduled to return. If you’re not a fan of the original colorways, don’t worry, Nike will have plenty of new themes to offer. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache releases features a mixture of...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Receives the Classic "Court Purple" Treatment

Jordan Brand will often take some of its more popular color schemes and allow them to bounce around its many signature silhouettes. For example, the “Court Purple” treatment popped up on the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG earlier this year, and now it will be making its way onto the Air Jordan 13 in 2022. First revealed by the Beaverton-headquartered company back in November, the kicks have finally emerged via official images.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike LeBron 19 ‘Leopard’ Coming Soon

LeBron James’ latest signature shoe, the LeBron 19 has gotten a slow start when it comes to actual release dates. Most have been delayed in the U.S. but expected to launch in 2022 is a pair with exotic details. This Nike LeBron 19 comes highlighted with leopard print throughout while...
APPAREL
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy