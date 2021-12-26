NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' statement win over Suns on Christmas

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns proved why they’re the two best teams in the Western Conference.

After the pair of heavyweights exchanged a flurry of haymakers, the Warriors registered a statement win on the road over the Suns, 116-107.

Golden State’s victory in Phoenix started with Steph Curry. After struggling over his career on Christmas, the Warriors’ Most Valuable Player candidate bounced back with a sizzling 33-point performance on 10-of-27 shooting from the field with six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes.

As Curry helped pace the Warriors, Otto Porter Jr. came in clutch with four members of Golden State’s roster in the league’s health and safety protocol. Porter Jr. tallied 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor with six boards and three assists in 29 minutes. In the game’s final two minutes, Porter Jr. recorded seven points to put an exclamation point on Golden State’s win.

On the other end of the court, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II fueled another fierce defensive effort for the Warriors. Chris Paul led the way for Phoenix with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Despite four other players from the Suns scoring in double-figures, no player reached 20 or more points outside of Paul.

After the Warriors notched a victory over the Suns in a potential Western Conference Finals preview, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with a flurry of reactions on Christmas Day. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Porter Jr. and the Warriors on Saturday evening.

