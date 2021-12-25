ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Warriors' Gary Payton II soars for powerful putback dunk on Christmas day vs. Suns

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMfdX_0dVzvOkf00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

With four players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the Golden State Warriors needed to lean on their depth in a primetime matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas day.

Steve Kerr called on reserve guard Gary Payton II to start alongside Steph Curry in the backcourt on Saturday afternoon. With a chance to start, Payton II provided the Warriors with a fiery spark in the first quarter.

After a Steph Curry missed 3-pointer midway through the first frame, “Young Glove” soared to the rim for a powerful putback dunk over Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Payton II’s high-flying dunk helped give the Warriors an eight-point advantage in the first quarter.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

In the first half, Payton II recorded 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field with three rebounds in 17 minutes. The Oregon State product added a pair of triples on three attempts from deep in the opening half.

When the halftime buzzer sounded on Christmas day, the Warriors trailed the Suns in the desert, 62-58. For more updates from the second half on Christmas day, stay tuned to Warriors Wire.

Comments / 8

Theotis Brown
2d ago

believe are not the Warriors are the team to beat they still can win the NBA Title without Klay Thompson and Wiseman that's just how great they are

Reply
3
xnwhydge
2d ago

You can call it warriors system or Curry magic, basically many players played their best basketball when they play along side with Stephen Curry or in Warriors uniform.

Reply
2
Related
NBC Sports

Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
fantasypros.com

Gary Payton II continues to play well in win over the Suns

Gary Payton totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Suns on Saturday. Payton II continued to play well in the Warriors’ win over the Suns, as he extended his streak of games with a double-digit scoring performance to four. He has stepped up and has made a great contribution to the team in each of his spot starts, showing more consistency in his playing towards his ceiling than earlier in the year. The Warriors have been resilient in their play this season, with several players answering the call; Payton certainly fits the bill and has reaffirmed the depth of the team's roster. When he ultimately returns to his bench role, he would have undoubtedly shown the capacity to continue his contribution even in a smaller capacity. Unfortunately, that may not mean Payton II will retain the same fantasy value down the line. Still, for now, he most certainly is worth consideration if looking for a cost-friendly fantasy asset with solid upside.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Warriors newcomer Steve Kerr is ready to unleash

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has come to a conclusion that Gary Payton II’s time has finally come. When the Warriors signed Gary Payton II in October, nobody had a deep understanding of what he can actually bring to the table, having played just 10 games for the Dubs last season. Atop that, Payton II wasn’t like some of his contemporaries in the league who had been hyped ahead of the new season one way or another. Apparently, GP2 didn’t need none of that.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#Twitter#Warriors Wire
Yardbarker

LeBron James takes inaccurate shot at Warriors, Suns

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton lands new deal with Puma

After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. “It’s pretty lit. It’s truly a blessing as well,” Ayton said. “The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different.”
NBA
NBC Sports

LeBron bizarrely says Warriors, Suns only teams not missing guys

LeBron James certainly keeps up on what is happening around the NBA and especially in the Western Conference, but it doesn't appear he has checked the Warriors' latest injury report. While discussing his Los Angeles Lakers' five-game losing streak Saturday, James bizarrely claimed that the only NBA teams not missing...
NBA
Reuters

Ja Morant's late basket helps Grizzlies edge Suns

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with .5 seconds remaining, and Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win on Monday night. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaren...
NBA
WREG

Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Morant’s basket came after Devin Booker’s 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. After […]
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy